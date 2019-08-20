Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim reports good initial results on the use of Smartfocus technology in treatment of major depressive disorder

Press Release, Helsinki, 20 August 2019 at 10.00 am (EET)

Nexstim reports good initial results on the use of Smartfocus technology in treatment of major depressive disorder

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") - the company developing and marketing a unique brain stimulation technology for personalized treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) - announces that the first white paper about the initial experiences of its NBT system with SmartFocus technology in treatment of MDD has been published.

The white paper is published by Island Psychiatry PC, a New York -based TMS therapy provider and Nexstim. It reports the experiences in the first 10 consecutive patients completing treatment of MDD with Nexstim NBT system at Island Psychiatry's clinic.

The treatment outcomes of these 10 adult patients were good. 50 % of the patients were in remission at the end of the treatment while 70 % had obtained a clinical response rate.

These patient-reported outcomes are higher than what is usually reported for MDD: In a well-conducted multisite study, the patient-reported remission rates were 26.5-28.7 % and response rates were 41.5-56.4 %1). However, future clinical work will demonstrate whether these higher remission and response rates reported in this white paper are reproduced in larger patient series.

The white paper also states that, based on the clinic's experience, Nexstim SmartFocus technology can be easily integrated into the routine workflow and enables accurate and reproducible stimulation over several treatment sessions.

Martin Jamieson, CEO of Nexstim, commented: "We are very pleased to publish this White Paper about the use of SmartFocus technology with Island Psychiatry. Although the results are initial, they show the potential of Nexstim's SmartFocus technology in the treatment of MDD. Moreover, Island Psychiatry's positive experience about the clinical integration, use and accuracy of Nexstim NBT system demonstrates the multiple benefits our technology brings both to the patients and to the clinics. We are very much looking forward to publishing more clinical results as the number of patients treated with SmartFocus TMS constantly grows."

Carpenter L. et al. Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) for major depression: a multisite, naturalistic, observational study of acute treatment outcomes in clinical practice. Depress Anxiety. 2012 Jul;29(7):587-96. Epub 2012 Jun 11. (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22689344)

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus-based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Finland and Nasdaq First North Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

