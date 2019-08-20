(Gamescom) - HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc., today announced an expansion to its console accessory lineup at Gamescom with official Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation4 licensed products. Xbox console gamers can now get HyperX quality and comfort with the HyperX CloudX Flight Wireless, HyperX CloudX Stinger and the HyperX CloudX Chat headsets. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station allows Xbox One and Xbox One Elite gamers to extend hours of wireless play. HyperX also revealed the Cloud Stinger and HyperX Cloud Chat headsets for PS4.

"HyperX continues to expand and support console gamers with new products for Xbox and PS4 that are designed to deliver the comfort and style inherent in all HyperX products," said Andrew Ewing, senior manager console business, HyperX. "Our goal was to bring reliable and affordable gaming products that offer the best experience for console gamers."

The latest HyperX line of console products add new levels of comfort and performance designed to enhance gameplay for console gamers at all levels.

HyperX CloudX Flight Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox: The HyperX CloudX Flight wireless gaming headset is an official Xbox licensed headset, offering up to 30 hours 1 of battery life and features a closed cup design with 90 o rotating ear cups and green LED lighting effects. CloudX Flight uses 2.4 GHz wireless frequency and also comes with a built-in headset chat mixer for quick access to adjust the mix of game and chat audio right on the headset.

The HyperX CloudX Flight wireless gaming headset is an official Xbox licensed headset, offering up to 30 hours of battery life and features a closed cup design with 90 rotating ear cups and green LED lighting effects. CloudX Flight uses 2.4 GHz wireless frequency and also comes with a built-in headset chat mixer for quick access to adjust the mix of game and chat audio right on the headset. HyperX CloudX Stinger Gaming Headset for Xbox: CloudX Stinger gaming headset is an official Xbox licensed headset utilizing 50mm directional drivers delivering high-quality sound with pinpoint audio precision. The headset features an on-board volume slider and swivel to mute noise-cancellation microphone. CloudX Stinger is a lightweight gaming headset at 275 grams, with ear cups that rotate 90 o for adaptive fit.

CloudX Stinger gaming headset is an official Xbox licensed headset utilizing 50mm directional drivers delivering high-quality sound with pinpoint audio precision. The headset features an on-board volume slider and swivel to mute noise-cancellation microphone. CloudX Stinger is a lightweight gaming headset at 275 grams, with ear cups that rotate 90 for adaptive fit. HyperX CloudX Chat Headset for Xbox: The official Xbox licensed HyperX CloudX Chat headset is built with 40mm drivers for clear voice chat. Sporting a flexible noise-cancellation mic, pop filter and in-line audio controls to easily adjust volume and mute the mic. The headset utilizes a lightweight, reversable design and can be worn comfortably on either ear.

The official Xbox licensed HyperX CloudX Chat headset is built with 40mm drivers for clear voice chat. Sporting a flexible noise-cancellation mic, pop filter and in-line audio controls to easily adjust volume and mute the mic. The headset utilizes a lightweight, reversable design and can be worn comfortably on either ear. HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox One: The Official Xbox licensed HyperX ChargePlay Duo is designed for both Xbox One wireless controllers and Xbox One Elite wireless controllers. The ChargePlay Duo features universal battery doors, a quick docking design on the weighted base and LED indicators that display charging status for each controller. ChargePlay Duo also includes two 1400maH rechargeable battery packs.

The Official Xbox licensed HyperX ChargePlay Duo is designed for both Xbox One wireless controllers and Xbox One Elite wireless controllers. The ChargePlay Duo features universal battery doors, a quick docking design on the weighted base and LED indicators that display charging status for each controller. ChargePlay Duo also includes two 1400maH rechargeable battery packs. HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset for PS4: Cloud Stinger PS4 is an official PS4 licensed headset utilizing 50mm directional drivers delivering high-quality sound with pinpoint audio precision. The headset features an onboard volume slider and swivel to mute noise-cancellation microphone. Cloud Stinger for PS4 is a lightweight gaming headset at 275 grams, with ear cups that rotate 90 o for an adaptive fit.

Cloud Stinger PS4 is an official PS4 licensed headset utilizing 50mm directional drivers delivering high-quality sound with pinpoint audio precision. The headset features an onboard volume slider and swivel to mute noise-cancellation microphone. Cloud Stinger for PS4 is a lightweight gaming headset at 275 grams, with ear cups that rotate 90 for an adaptive fit. HyperX Cloud Chat Gaming Headset for PS4: The official PS4 licensed HyperX Cloud Chat headset is built with 40mm drivers for clear voice chat communication and connects directly to PS4 controllers with a 3.5mm stereo headset jack. Sporting a flexible noise-cancellation mic, pop filter and in-line audio controls to easily adjust volume and mute the mic. The headset utilizes a lightweight, reversable design, the chat headset can be worn comfortably on either ear.

HyperX products will be on display and demonstrated at Gamescom in the HyperX booth (Hall F08N Stand A-010, the outside area behind Hall 8), Aug. 20 24.

Availability

The new products will be available through HyperX's network of retail and e-tail outlets as follows:

HyperX CloudX Flight Wireless Gaming Headset Available in Q4 at $149.99

Wireless Gaming Headset Available in Q4 at $149.99 HyperX CloudX Stinger Gaming Headset Available in Sept. at $49.99

HyperX CloudX Chat Headset Available in Sept. at $24.99

HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox One Available in Sept. at $29.99

HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset for PS4 Available in Oct. at $49.99

HyperX Cloud Chat Gaming Headset for PS4 Available in Oct. at $24.99

1Tested at 50% headphone volume with LED off

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world's largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand in known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules and 7 million gaming headsets worldwide.

Join the global HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, and learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief We're All Gamers.

