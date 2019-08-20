MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces 10.5% revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.9% in 1H 2019 20-Aug-2019 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Magnit announces 10.5% revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.9% in 1H 2019 ****************************************************************************** ***** Krasnodar, Russia (20 August, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces its reviewed 1H 2019 results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Key operating and financial highlights for 1H 2019: - Total revenue increased by 10.5% from RUB 595.3 billion in 1H 2018 to RUB 657.9 billion in 1H 2019. - LFL[1] sales growth improved to 1.1% on 4.1% average ticket growth and 2.9% traffic decline. - The Company opened 1,536 stores[2] on net basis (804 convenience stores and 733 drogerie stores as well as 1 supermarket closure) compared to 612 stores (378 convenience stores, 6 supermarkets and 228 drogerie stores) opened in 1H 2018. Total store base reached 19,884 stores as of June 30, 2019. - Addition of selling space in 1H 2019 amounted to 511 thousand sq. m. representing 16.7% selling space growth YoY compared to 190 thousand sq. m. in 1H 2018. - During the reported quarter the Company redesigned 1,027 convenience stores and 438 drogerie stores (compared to 414 convenience stores and 40 drogerie stores in 1H 2018). As of June 30, 2019 the share of stores operating under the new concept reached 63% and 40% respectively. - Gross Profit in 1H 2019 stood at RUB 155.6 billion with margin of 23.7%. The impact of the fire at the Voronezh DC on gross margin was 15 bps or RUB 1.0 billion. Adjusted for this one-off factor, gross margin in 1H 2019 was 23.8% or 90 bps lower compared to 1H 2018 due to higher shrinkage partially offset by improvements in commercial terms with suppliers. - Adjusted EBITDA[3] in 1H 2019 was RUB 45.3 billion with 6.9% margin. The decline of 65 bps YoY was caused by gross margin dynamics and increased operating expenses a lot driven by additional pressure coming from stores in the ramp up phase. - Net income in 1H 2019 decreased by 44.8% YoY and stood at RUB 9.8 billion. Net income margin decreased by 149 bps YoY to 1.5%. - As of 30 June 2019, Net Debt was RUB 181.4 billion. Compared to the end of 2018 it was RUB 43.6 billion higher due to payments of dividends for the full year 2018 and accelerated redesign program and store openings. Net Debt / EBITDA ratio was 2.1x. Events after the reported period: - The Company announced appointment of Anna Bobrova to the position of the HR Director. Financial results for 1H 2019 IAS 17 IFRS 16 million 1H 1H Change 1H 2019 1H 2018 Change RUB 2019 2018[4] Total 657,91 595,263 10.5% 657,917 595,263 10.5% revenue 7 Retail 643,01 584,746 10.0% 643,012 584,746 10.0% 2 Wholesale 14,905 10,517 41.7% 14,905 10,517 41.7% Gross 155,59 147,067 5.8% 155,598 147,067 5.8% Profit 8 Gross 23.7% 24.7% -106 23.7% 24.7% -106 Margin, % bps bps EBITDA 45,295 44,866 1.0% 76,348 72,400 5.5% adjusted[ 5] EBITDA 6.9% 7.5% -65 bps 11.6% 12.2% -56 bps Margin adjusted EBITDA 44,294 44,866 -1.3% 75,346 72,400 4.1% pre LTI[6] EBITDA 6.7% 7.5% -80 bps 11.5% 12.2% -71 bps Margin pre LTI, % EBITDA 43,319 44,866 -3.4% 74,371 72,400 2.7% EBITDA 6.6% 7.5% -95 bps 11.3% 12.2% -86 bps Margin, % EBIT 20,049 27,429 -26.9% 28,894 37,526 -23.0% EBIT 3.0% 4.6% -156 4.4% 6.3% -191 Margin, % bps bps Profit 13,248 22,462 -41.0% 5,983 18,282 -67.3% before tax Taxes -3,443 -4,697 -26.7% -1,990 -3,861 -48.5% Net 9,805 17,765 -44.8% 3,993 14,421 -72.3% Income Net 1.5% 3.0% -149 0.6% 2.4% -182 Income bps bps Margin, % Total net retail sales in 1H 2019 stood at RUB 643.0 billion or 10.0% higher than in 1H 2018 driven by 16.7% selling space growth (or 1,536 new stores) and LFL sales growth of 1.1%. The main contribution to sales comes from the convenience segment while strongest sales growth was demonstrated by the drogerie format. Wholesale revenue in 1H 2019 increased by 41.7% up to RUB 14.9 billion primarily driven by contribution from SIA Group. Share of wholesale segment increased from 1.8% in 1H 2018 to 2.3% in 1H 2019. Gross Profit in 1H 2019 increased by 5.8% YoY and stood at RUB 155.6 billion with margin of 23.7%. Gross profit margin deteriorated by 106 bps as a result of the following factors: ? The growth of the cost of goods sold outpaced the sales growth representing 133 bps of margin contraction due to: ? The fire at the Voronezh DC causing gross margin contraction in the amount of RUB 1.0 billion or 15 bps; ? Changes in the accounting policy starting in 2019, related to the reclassification of warehousing costs from G&A expenses to the cost of goods sold applied only for 2019 numbers resulting in gross margin contraction (as well as G&A contraction) for the reported period while 2018 numbers remained unchanged; ? Combination of investments into prices and higher shrinkage due to assortment review and increased share of wholesale segment; ? Improvements in commercial terms from suppliers and increased share of drogerie segment. ? Transport costs as percentage of sales decreased by 28 bps as higher centralization ratio (90% vs 89% in 1H 2018), reduced average distance per trip and other operational efficiency more than offset the impact of higher fuel prices and increased external transport rates. IAS 17 IFRS 16 million RUB 1H 1H 2018 Change 1H 1H 2018 Change 2019 2019 Payroll and 59,33 53,304 11.3% 59,339 53,304 11.3% related 9 taxes as a % of 9.0% 9.0% 6 bps 9.0% 9.0% 6 bps Sales Rent 30,67 26,692 14.9% 221 71 209.6% 4 as a % of 4.7% 4.5% 18 bps 0.0% 0.0% 2 bps Sales Depreciation 23,27 17,437 33.4% 45,477 34,874 30.4% & 0 amortization as a % of 3.5% 2.9% 61 bps 6.9% 5.9% 105 bps Sales Utilities 12,12 11,264 7.6% 12,124 11,264 7.6% 4 as a % of 1.8% 1.9% -5 bps 1.8% 1.9% -5 bps Sales Advertising 4,127 3,277 25.9% 4,127 3,277 25.9% as a % of 0.6% 0.6% 8 bps 0.6% 0.6% 8 bps Sales Other 4,140 3,474 19.2% 4,140 3,474 19.2% expenses as a % of 0.6% 0.6% 5 bps 0.6% 0.6% 5 bps Sales Bank 3,178 3,018 5.3% 3,178 3,018 5.3% services as a % of 0.5% 0.5% -2 bps 0.5% 0.5% -2 bps Sales Repair and 2,455 1,850 32.7% 2,455 1,850 32.7% maintenance as a % of 0.4% 0.3% 6 bps 0.4% 0.3% 6 bps Sales Taxes, other 1,672 1,915 -12.7% 1,672 1,915 -12.7% than income tax as a % of 0.3% 0.3% -7 bps 0.3% 0.3% -7 bps Sales Packaging 1,672 1,794 -6.8% 1,672 1,794 -6.8% and raw materials as a % of 0.3% 0.3% -5 bps 0.3% 0.3% -5 bps Sales Total SG&A 142,6 124,027 15.0% 134,40 114,843 17.0% 50 4 as a % of 21.7% 20.8% 85 bps 20.4% 19.3% 114 bps Sales SG&A excl 119,3 106,589 12.0% 88,926 79,969 11.2% D&A 80 as a % of 18.1% 17.9% 24 bps 13.5% 13.4% 8 bps Sales SG&A expenses in 1H 2019 reached RUB 142.6 billion and as a percentage of sales increased by 85 bps YoY: ? Payroll related expenses increased by 6 bps due to newly introduced LTI program and its' accrued expenses of 15 bps, compensations related to changes in management structure 18 bps, the impact of incoming pressure from new stores in the ramp up phase, offset by increased overall productivity in the Company. ? Rent as a percentage of sales went up by 18 bps as share of rented space in 1H 2019 increased to 71.4% compared to 67.5% a year ago despite falling rent expense per sq. m. of leased selling space. ? Depreciation of assets as a percentage of sales in 1H 2019 was 61 bps higher than in 1H 2018. Under the new IFRS 16 methodology, the Company has adjusted useful life of assets in line with the period of corresponding lease agreements. As a result, the useful life for the most types of leasehold improvements in rented stores changed from 30 to 10 years and depreciation has been recalculated accordingly. ? Utilities went down by 5 bps driven by measures undertaken to reduce energy consumption. ? Advertising costs as a percentage of sales increased by 8 bps due to changes in structure of communication channels. ? Bank services as a percentage of sales went down by 2 bps as introduced automated deposit machines inside stores more than offset increased rates for money collection. ? Repair and maintenance expenses increased by 6 bps as a percentage of sales compared to 1H 2018. ? Taxes other than income tax as a percentage of sales improved by 7 bps compared to 1H 2018 due to increased share of rented stores and cancelled tax on movable property since 2019.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2019 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)