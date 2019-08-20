Oboya Horticulture Industries AB: Oboya receives an important order in USA

Oboya Horticulture Industries AB (publ) ("Oboya") has through its wholly owned subsidiary Oboya Metal Qingdao Co. Ltd. in Qingdao, China received an order from an existing customer in the United States. The order value amounted to approximately USD 0.37 million, corresponding to approximately SEK 3.59 million.

The order concerns delivery of flower trolleys and will be delivered from September until October 2019. The order value amounts to USD 0.37 million, corresponding to approximately SEK 3.59 million. The existing customer is one of the leading logistics, transport and service companies in the cultivation industry in North America. The flower trolleys will be used for efficient transport as well as for the exposure of plants or flowers in stores.

"It is gratifying that there is continued demand for Oboya's products in the US, despite the current trade conflict between China and the US. We will continue to establish ourselves in the market and thereby gradually increase our market shares globally in the long term," says Robert Wu, CEO of Oboya Horticulture Industries AB.

About Oboya Horticulture Industries AB

Oboya Horticulture aims to become a world-leading total supplier of consumables and logistics products for the cultivation industry as well as consumer products for home cultivation and indoor environments. Production takes place in factories in China, Poland, Vietnam and Kenya. More information about the company is available at www.oboya.se.

