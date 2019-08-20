Ontrack Data Recovery Honoured With Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application for Best of Show Award at Flash Memory Summit 2019

Erasure Verification Service Provides Data Security and Compliance

EPSOM, England, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontrack, LLC was honoured at Flash Memory Summit 2019 with a Best of Show Award for the Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application. Flash Memory Summit-the world's largest and most prestigious storage industry conference and exposition recognised Ontrack for its extraordinary leadership and innovation with technology solutions in erasure verification and data recovery services.

"Companies and government agencies are implementing stricter data security policies due to the increase in data breaches, and customers need guarantees that sensitive data and encryption keys are completely erased from storage devices," said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Programme and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. "We are proud to recognise Ontrack's Erasure Verification Service, ensuring that the data sanitisation process is effective."

"With the new secure purge capability, ONTAP can cryptographically shred individual files from SSD drives while the system remains online and the rest of the files remain intact. This capability can also be helpful for data spillage-for example, when classified data inadvertently ends up in an unclassified location. Previously, remediation operations could require weeks of downtime. But now, ONTAP provides the ability to shred a single file with zero downtime," said Juan Mojica, Senior Manager, NetApp.

"We're honoured to receive this award at Flash Memory Summit, highlighting our Erasure Verification and Data Recovery services and partnership with NetApp," said Mike Burmeister, Vice President of Global Operations at Ontrack. "Our Erasure Verification Service is critical to organisations in industries such as healthcare and finance where data security, privacy, and sanitisation are paramount. Ontrack is a founding member of the International Data Sanitisation Consortium and has provided its Erasure Verification Service for over seven years to some of the world's largest enterprise clients."

The Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application award recognises how a product or service is being used to solve a specific business problem. When hybrid cloud and flash storage systems vendor NetApp needed a solution to guarantee that sensitive data and the encryption key were completely erased from one of its AFF-A300 all-flash arrays, they turned to Ontrack. NetApp's ONTAP software provides a secure-purge feature to non-disruptively "scrub" data on encrypted volumes. Ontrack's specific task was to certify that NetApp's secure-purge process had wiped the encryption key from one of the company's all-flash arrays and that the data was not recoverable. Working with NetApp, Ontrack's dedicated R&D team developed custom tools to sift through NetApp's proprietary WAFL file system. As a result, Ontrack is the only data recovery service provider that can address the specialised requirements necessary for erasure verification of NetApp storage systems.

About Ontrack, LLC

Ontrack provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies, and consumers solve complex data challenges. Part of the KLDiscovery brand, Ontrack provides eDiscovery services and market-leading data recovery for any type of media - Hard drives, SSD, Servers, RAID, Virtual, Cloud, Mobile devices, Tape, NAS/SAN/DAS, Laptop, Desktop computers, and Apple devices. Additionally, through proprietary technologies and expert services around the globe, Ontrack helps clients with email extraction, tape management, and data destruction. For more information about Ontrack, visit www.ontrack.com/uk.

