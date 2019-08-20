Iconiq Lab: Iconic Lab Invests in Captain Bitcoin

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2019 / ?Iconic Lab has invested in and seeded the crypto adoption platform, Captain Bitcoin. After generating substantial interest from the community and onboarding over 30,000 verified users in the first 30 days of its website's existence, Captain Bitcoin is ready to finalize its MVP and put Bitcoin into the hands of its users by giving away $1,000 in BTC every day in return for users consuming content.

The seed investment will be used to complete the Captain Bitcoin MVP and prepare for the platform's launch in Q4. As a part of the Iconic Lab accelerator program, Captain Bitcoin will give CAPT tokens to ICNQ token holders.

Captain Bitcoin is a platform for people to learn about blockchain and crypto products in a fun and interactive manner. Users view content from advertisers and merchants on the platform, earning CAPT tokens as they go. Based on how many CAPT tokens they earn, they are entered into daily draws where they can win up to $1,000 in Bitcoin. There are also planned weekly, monthly and annual draws for users.

"Having worked in the blockchain space for a few years now, we have not seen many platforms looking to drive adoption and get Bitcoin into the hands of new users," said Harsh Jani, CEO of Captain Bitcoin. "We came to a conclusion; what better way to attract new users to crypto than to give away Bitcoin while introducing them to new products and services from real blockchain companies, rather than scammy ICOs. Captain Bitcoin's platform allows users to consume content from such companies, learn about their products, and incentivizes them by allowing them to enter into a daily draw to win Bitcoin. The more content they consume, the better the odds are they win! It's a real win-win for the industry."

While Captain Bitcoin will not be doing an ICO, the company nonetheless is issuing CAPT tokens to its users. The CAPT token works in a leaderboard function for its holders to determine who wins the daily $1,000 Bitcoin reward. Users earn CAPT tokens by viewing content on the platform, automatically enrolling them in the Bitcoin daily draw. Additionally, verified holders of 1,000 or more ICNQ tokens may register for the platform and will receive free CAPT tokens based on their pro-rata holding of ICNQ.

Patrick Lowry, Managing Partner of Iconic Lab, said, "Everything we do at Iconic is to drive the adoption of crypto assets and blockchain use cases. Arguably, the biggest hurdle for this is to put Bitcoin into users' hands and to make them aware of real blockchain-based products that are live and functional. In Captain Bitcoin, we have a platform that gives away Bitcoin to users to learn about and engage such blockchain products. We see this as a key infrastructure platform for global crypto and blockchain adoption."

The Captain Bitcoin team plans to launch the platform in Q4 and will be seeking follow-on investment to scale the platform further later this year. CAPT tokens are expected to be issued in Q4 when the platform is live.

About Captain Bitcoin:

Captain Bitcoin is a platform designed to drive Bitcoin and blockchain adoption by educating users on real products in crypto in a fun and interactive manner, all while giving away Bitcoin. Users are rewarded for the content they consume from advertisers by receiving CAPT tokens. Holding CAPT tokens then enters them into a daily draw to win up to $1,000 in Bitcoin every day from the platform.

About Iconic Lab:

Iconic Lab is a global venture capital group and accelerator program investing exclusively into highly disruptive, unique companies in the blockchain and crypto space. Iconic Lab's focus on identifying the most innovative ventures across a wide array of industrial verticals has curated a one-of-a-kind portfolio of companies spanning AI, fintech, gaming and more. Iconic Lab launched in early 2017 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Iconic Holding.

About Iconic Holding:

Iconic Holding is a global crypto asset management firm and fintech company builder headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany with offices in London and New York. Iconic Holding launched Iconic Lab, a global venture capital group and blockchain accelerator program, in early 2017 and has issued a series of crypto asset index funds under the Iconic Funds brand. Iconic Holding is the developer of the crypto asset management platform, AMaaS, and the issuer of the ICNQ token. Iconic Holding is a portfolio company of FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A), High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) and Cryptology.

