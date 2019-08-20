The Chinese manufacturer is forging ahead with a new gigafactory despite a regulatory decision last year which halted its plans to raise a significant chunk of the costs by issuing convertible bonds. Risen expects to be back on the upswing when it confirms its first-half figures.Chinese solar cell and module maker Risen Energy has started construction of its latest 2.5 GW factory. The Ningbo-based manufacturer said its $465 million fab in Ninghai county, in Zhejiang province will produce 2.5 GW of cells annually on 13 heterojunction production lines. The cells will be assembled on eight module ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...