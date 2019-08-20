BioInvent's Partner Oxurion NV has Reported Topline Month 3 Results of Phase lla Study Evaluating THR-317 (anti-PLGF), in Combination With Ranibizumab, for DME

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB's (publ) (OMXS: BINV) partner Oxurion NV has today reported topline data from a Phase lla study evaluating THR-317, a humanized antibody against placental growth factor (PlGF), in combination with anti-VEGF (ranibizumab), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) antibody, for the treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME).

Combination therapy did not show increase in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) in the overall population at Month 3.

Certain improvement in mean BCVA at Month 3 observed with the combination therapy in 2 pre-specified subgroups:

poor (or non) responders to prior anti-VEGF

patients with poor vision - baseline BCVA =65 letters.

Topline data confirm THR-317 in combination with ranibizumab is safe and well-tolerated.

In 2017, Oxurion NV gained full and exclusive ownership of THR-317 for development and commercialization in all non-oncology indications. In exchange, BioInvent is entitled to five percent of the program's economic value.

For further information, see Oxurion's press release of August 20, 2019 (www.oxurion.com).

