Archive Document Data Storage Acquired by OASIS Group

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OASIS Group, one of the largest Records and Information Management (RIM) providers in Europe, has today announced it has completed the acquisition of Archive Document Data Storage.

In a deal finalised on July 31st OASIS Group added the London, Swindon and Bath based Records Management company to its growing UK footprint. Offering paper document, film and video storage, as well as scanning and back-up services, Archive Document Data Storage has been servicing clients since 1987.

"Archive Document Data Storage's market reputation and strong client relationships in their local region makes this acquisition a valuable addition to the OASIS Group service offering," said Espen Halvorsen, OASIS Group CEO. "The added scale within the region signals our strengthened commitment to this important area of business for OASIS Group."

This marks the 44th acquisition to date for the OASIS Group.

About OASIS Group

Serving clients since 1999, OASIS is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with locations across the EU. Employing 550 team members and providing services to over 6,000 clients throughout several industries including financial, legal, healthcare, government and educational sectors. For the second consecutive year, OASIS Group was awarded a position on the '2018 Inc. 5000 Europe' list of fastest-growing private companies in Europe. www.OASISGroup.com.

