Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $52bn Command and Control System Market

Command and Control (C2) System Market Report 2019-2029

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecast by Platform (Land, Maritime, Airborne, Space, Man-Portable), by Application (Battle Management, Air & Missile Defence, Nuclear Defence, Weapon Control, Other), by Technology (Software (Infrastructure, Safety & Security Management, Physical Security, Information Management (PSIM), Signalling & Traffic Management, Military Situational Awareness), Hardware (IT Infrastructure, Communications System & Datalinks, Peripherals), Services (System Integration & Engineering, Simulation & Training, Logistics & Maintenance), by Regions & Leading National Markets Plus Leading Company Profiles

The recent contract announcements for command and control systems has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The $14.72 billion command and control system market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of the growing need for enhanced situational awareness (SA) and Increasing need for interoperability between security devices and technology.

Report highlights

• 365 Tables, Charts, And Graphs

Analysis Of Key Players In Command And Control System Market

• BAE Systems

• The Boeing Company

• Cisco Systems

• Collins Aerospace

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Harris Corporation

• Hensoldt

• Honeywell International

• Leonardo SpA

• Lockheed Martin

• Northrop Grumman

• Raytheon Company

• SAAB

• Thales

Global Command And Control System Market Outlook And Analysis From 2019-2029

• Multiple Major Command And Control System Contract And Projects

• 15 detailed tables of significant command & control contracts, projects & programmes

• Command And Control System Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029

• Command & Control Systems Forecast By Platform 2019-2029

• Land C2 Forecast 2019-2029

• Maritime C2 Forecast 2019-2029

• Airborne C2 Forecast 2019-2029

• Space C2 Forecast 2019-2029

• Man-Portable C2 Forecast 2019-2029

• Command & Control Systems Forecast By Technology 2019-2029

• C2 Software Forecast 2019-2029 (Infrastructure, Safety & Security Management, Physical Security, Information Management (PSIM), Military Situational Awareness),

• C2 Hardware Forecast 2019-2029 (IT Infrastructure, Communications System & Datalinks, Peripherals)

• Services Forecast 2019-2029 (System Integration & Engineering, Simulation & Training, Logistics & Maintenance)

• Command & Control Systems Forecast By Application 2019-2029

• Battle Management Forecast 2019-2029

• Air And Missile Defence Forecast 2019-2029

• Nuclear Defence Forecast 2019-2029

• Weapon Control Forecast 2019-2029

• Other Forecast 2019-2029

• Regional Command And Control System Market Forecasts From 2019-2029

• North America Command and Control System Forecast 2019-2029

• US Command and Control System Market Forecast 2019-2029

• US Command and Control System Market by Platform Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada Command and Control System Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada Command and Control System Market by Platform Forecast 2019-2029

• Asia Pacific Command and Control System Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Command and Control System Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Command and Control System Market by Platform Forecast 2019-2029

• China Command and Control System Market Forecast 2019-2029

• China Command and Control System Market by Platform Forecast 2019-2029

• India Command and Control System Market Forecast 2019-2029

• India Command and Control System Market by Platform Forecast 2019-2029

• South Korea Command and Control System Market Forecast 2019-2029

• South Korea Command and Control System Market by Platform Forecast 2019-2029

• RoAPAC Command and Control System Market Forecast 2019-2029

• RoAPAC Command and Control System Market by Platform Forecast 2019-2029

• Europe Command and Control System Forecast 2019-2029

• UK Command and Control System Market Forecast 2019-2029

• UK Command and Control System Market by Platform Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Command and Control System Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Command and Control System Market by Platform Forecast 2019-2029

• France Command and Control System Market Forecast 2019-2029

• France Command and Control System Market by Platform Forecast 2019-2029

• Italy Command and Control System Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Italy Command and Control System Market by Platform Forecast 2019-2029

• Russia Command and Control System Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Russia Command and Control System Market by Platform Forecast 2019-2029

• Spain Command and Control System Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Spain Command and Control System Market by Platform Forecast 2019-2029

• RoE Command and Control System Market Forecast 2019-2029

• RoE Command and Control System Market by Platform Forecast 2019-2029

• Middle East Command and Control System Forecast 2019-2029

• Saudi Arabia Command and Control System Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Saudi Arabia Command and Control System Market by Platform Forecast 2019-2029

• UAE Command and Control System Market Forecast 2019-2029

• UAE Command and Control System Market by Platform Forecast 2019-2029

• Iraq Command and Control System Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Iraq Command and Control System Market by Platform Forecast 2019-2029

• RoME Command and Control System Market Forecast 2019-2029

• RoME Command and Control System Market by Platform Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of the World Command and Control System Forecast 2019-2029

• RoW Command and Control System Market Forecast 2019-2029

• RoW Command and Control System Market by Platform Forecast 2019-2029

Companies covered in the report include:

Abaco Systems

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Advantech

Alstom

Altium LLC

Andersdx

API Technologies Corp

Aptronics PTE Ltd

Armscor

Artesyn Embedded Technologies

Atheeb Group

Austro Control

Avnet Inc.

BAE Systems

Baker

BEL-Thales Systems Limited (BTSL)

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Boeing Commercial Airplanes

Boeing Global Services.

Boeing HorizonX

Boeing's Defence, Space & Security

CACI International

Cantiere Navale Vittoria SpA

Cisco Systems

CNL Software

Collins Aerospace

Concurrent Technologies

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Data Link Solutions (DLS) LLC

Dawn VME Products

DRS Technologies, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elisra

Elma Electronic Inc

Esterel Technologies Sa

Eurotech Spa

Exelis Inc.

Extreme Engineering Solutions Inc (X-ES)

FLIR Systems

Frequentis

FüInfoSys Heer

General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics Land Systems

General Dynamics Mission Systems

General Micro Systems, Inc.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Harris Corporation

Harris Electronic Systems

Hensoldt

HENSOLDT France SAS

Honeywell International

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

Indra

Innovative Integration

Intel Corporation

Intersil Corp

Iron Bow Technologies

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kelvin Hughes

KKR

Kockums

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

L3 Technologies

Larsen &Toubro (L&T)

Leidos

Leonardo DRS

Leonardo SpA

Lignex1

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mercury Systems, Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

Moog

Motorola Solutions

Multitouch Ltd

Nexeya

North Atlantic Industries Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

PacStar

Palantir Technologies

PentaTecElektronischeSysteme GmbH

Planar Systems, Inc.

Qinetiq

Radisys Corporation

Raytheon Atheeb Systems Limited (RASL)

Raytheon Company

Raytheon Network Centric Systems

Red River Army Depot

Rockwell Collins

Rohde & Schwarz

Rolta India Limited

S&T Group

SAAB

Selex ES

Siemens

Sopra Steria

SparkCognition

Systematic A/S

Tapestry Solutions

TASE

Tata Power SED

Telephonics Corporation

Terma

Textron Inc.

Thales

Thales Avionics

Thales Group

ThalesRaytheonSystems

The Boeing Company

Ultra Electronics

UTC

ViaSat Inc.

Winchester Systems Inc

Xilinx



Organisations mentioned

Air Force Space Command

Australian Army

Australian Defence Force

Brazilian Army

Brazilian Marine Corps ("BMC")

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF)

Canadian Army

Canadian Navy

Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO)

Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Defence Materiel Organization (DMO)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DIA

Federal German Navy

Federal Office for Information Management and Information Technology of the Federal Armed Forces (IT-AmtBw)

Federal Office for Military Technology and Procurement

Finnish Navy

French Army

French DGA

French Ministry for the Armed Forces

German Army

German Navy

Government of Australia

Government of Iraq

Government of Philippines

Hellenic Coast Guard (HCG).

Indian Army

Indonesian Air Force

Iraqi Naval Force (INF)

Israel Navy

Israeli Air Force

Israeli Ministry of Defense

Italian Army

IVADO

Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF)

Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF)

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF)

Joint Armaments Cooperation Organisation (OCCAr)

MILA

Ministry of the Interior of Saudi Arabia

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA)

National Reconnaissance Office

NATO

NATO Joint Electronic Warfare Core Staff (JEWCS)

Naval Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD)

New Zealand Army

NGA

North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD)

Norwegian Coast Guard

Nottinghamshire Police

NSA

People's Liberation Army (PLA)

Polish Ministry of National Defence

Portuguese Air Force

RAF

Royal Australian Navy (RAN)

Royal Netherlands Navy

Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF)

Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF)

Saudi Ministry of Defence

South Korea Agency for Defence Development

South Korea Defence Acquisition Programme Administration

Space and Missile Systems Center

Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic

Spanish Air Force

Strategic Support Force

Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV)

U. S. Army Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, and Sensors (PEOIEW&S).

U.S. Air and Space Operations Center

U.S. Air Force Materiel Command

U.S. Air Force's Space and Missile Systems Center

U.S. Air Operations Command (AOC)

U.S. Army

U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) Logistics Center (ALC)

U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM)

U.S. Coast Guard

U.S. Cyber Command

U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

U.S. Government

U.S. Government Accountability Office

U.S. Joint Forces Air Component Commander (JFACC)

U.S. Marine Corps (USMC)

U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

U.S. Naval Air Systems Command

U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS)

U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy's Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command.

U.S. Pentagon

U.S. Space Defense Operations Center

U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM)

U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM)

UK Ministry of Defence (MoD).

UK Navy

UK Royal Air Force (RAF)

United Arab Emirates Armed Forces

United States Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate

United States Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate Command, Control and Interoperability Division

United States Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) (N-NC) Joint Training and Exercise Directorate's Modeling and Simulation Branch

US Army Communications-Electronics Command

US Army Contracting Command

US Army's Joint Battle Command

US Central Command

US Department of Defense

US Naval Air Systems Command

US Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD)

US Naval Sea Systems Command

US Navy and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SPAWARSYSCEN)

Vector Institute of Toronto

