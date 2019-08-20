The "European Consumer Small Business Parcels Services (C2X): Market Insight Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on an important segment of the parcels industry: those services designed to carry parcels on behalf of consumers and small businesses that are sending parcels.
We quantify the market segment size, historical growth rates, segmentation patterns and levels of market profitability while reviewing key factors behind these figures.
We also carry out an in-depth analysis of the relevant drivers of industry growth. This includes trends in home shopping, the growth of marketplaces and the development of new services targeted at this segment.
A broad range of companies who serve the consumer/small business segment across Europe are profiled, their strategies and positioning are reviewed and their performance and prospects are analysed.
The report sets out historical trends in a data-rich document with over 80 charts and tables.
It contains our forecast scenario for consumer/small business segment growth which is based on analysis of historical trends and our understanding of growth drivers.
Interviews with senior-level contacts in the parcels and home shopping industries
In-depth analysis of the macroeconomic environment and relevant parcels market drivers
Financial analysis of the accounts of companies in the industry
Our own experience of advising both companies and investors in the parcels and home shopping industry
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- About this report
- Summary
- About the author
- Contents
- List of charts and tables
2. The Consumer and Small Business Consigned Parcels Market
- Market definition
- History
- New business models
- Response of national post offices
- Response of established B2B/B2C carriers
- Market Size and Growth
3. Segment drivers
- Historical GDP
- Internet retail
- Internet retail international comparisons
- Returns
- Basket size
- Returns rate
- Trends in returns
- Free returns
- eBay/Amazon marketplace sales
- Sales by category
- Sales by country
4. Competitive Landscape
- Business Models
- Networks
- Brokers
- Dedicated services from mainstream carriers
5. Profiles
- DHL Service Points/Paketshops
- La Poste (incl. DPD Pickup)
- Hermes
- MondialRelay
- UPS Access Point
- GLS
- FedEx
- TNT
- InPost
- Collect+
- Doddle
- MBE
- Ipostparcels
- Parcel2Go
- Interparcel
- Parcel Monkey
- Packlink
- LetMeShip
- Hofert Transporte
- Cargo International
- iloxx eService
- Boxtale SAS
- Envoi2Colis
- MGP Upela
- Colis Voiturage SARL
- Sendabox.it
- Cheap Cargo Holding BV
- Boekuwzending
- ParcelParcel Group BV
- P-O-S-T.nl
- Parcel.nl BV/(Shippingcenter.nl)
- uShip Europe BV
- KurJerzy.pl
- AlleKurier sp. z o.o.
- Eurokurier Sp. z o.o./(WysylajNajtaniej.pl)
- R2G Polska Sp. z o.o/(Apaczka.pl)
- BPS/(TwoiKurierzy.pl)
- SBCI Sp. z o.o./(Sender24.pl)
- Fraktjakt.se
- Bussgods.se
- Budguiden.se
- SwipBox
6. Country Markets
- UK Market size and growth
- UK Market drivers
- UK historical GDP
- Retail sales
- Home shopping
- Internet shopping and parcels volumes
- Mail order
- Marketplace sales
- Population
- UK Competitive landscape
- Royal Mail
- Other providers
- Service price comparison
- Carrier satisfaction
- Carrier volumes
- Network size
- Revenue and Growth
- Revenue per parcel
- Profitability
- Website rankings
- UK Forecasts
- Market forecast
- Market share trend Implications
- Germany
- Market Size and Growth
- Forecasts
- Internet retail
- Marketplace sales
- Population
- Competitive Landscape
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Poland
7. Forecasts
- GDP
- Home shopping sales
- Marketplace sales
- Market forecast
- Risks to the forecast implications for key participants
- National postal services
- Networks
- Brokers
