The "European Consumer Small Business Parcels Services (C2X): Market Insight Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on an important segment of the parcels industry: those services designed to carry parcels on behalf of consumers and small businesses that are sending parcels.

We quantify the market segment size, historical growth rates, segmentation patterns and levels of market profitability while reviewing key factors behind these figures.

We also carry out an in-depth analysis of the relevant drivers of industry growth. This includes trends in home shopping, the growth of marketplaces and the development of new services targeted at this segment.

A broad range of companies who serve the consumer/small business segment across Europe are profiled, their strategies and positioning are reviewed and their performance and prospects are analysed.

The report sets out historical trends in a data-rich document with over 80 charts and tables.

It contains our forecast scenario for consumer/small business segment growth which is based on analysis of historical trends and our understanding of growth drivers.

This report is based on

Interviews with senior-level contacts in the parcels and home shopping industries

In-depth analysis of the macroeconomic environment and relevant parcels market drivers

Financial analysis of the accounts of companies in the industry

Our own experience of advising both companies and investors in the parcels and home shopping industry

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

About this report

Summary

About the author

Contents

List of charts and tables

2. The Consumer and Small Business Consigned Parcels Market

Market definition

History

New business models

Response of national post offices

Response of established B2B/B2C carriers

Market Size and Growth

3. Segment drivers

Historical GDP

Internet retail

Internet retail international comparisons

Returns

Basket size

Returns rate

Trends in returns

Free returns

eBay/Amazon marketplace sales

Sales by category

Sales by country

4. Competitive Landscape

Business Models

Networks

Brokers

Dedicated services from mainstream carriers

5. Profiles

DHL Service Points/Paketshops

La Poste (incl. DPD Pickup)

Hermes

MondialRelay

UPS Access Point

GLS

FedEx

TNT

InPost

Collect+

Doddle

MBE

Ipostparcels

Parcel2Go

Interparcel

Parcel Monkey

Packlink

LetMeShip

Hofert Transporte

Cargo International

iloxx eService

Boxtale SAS

Envoi2Colis

MGP Upela

Colis Voiturage SARL

Sendabox.it

Cheap Cargo Holding BV

Boekuwzending

ParcelParcel Group BV

P-O-S-T.nl

Parcel.nl BV/(Shippingcenter.nl)

uShip Europe BV

KurJerzy.pl

AlleKurier sp. z o.o.

Eurokurier Sp. z o.o./(WysylajNajtaniej.pl)

R2G Polska Sp. z o.o/(Apaczka.pl)

BPS/(TwoiKurierzy.pl)

SBCI Sp. z o.o./(Sender24.pl)

Fraktjakt.se

Bussgods.se

Budguiden.se

SwipBox

6. Country Markets

UK Market size and growth

UK Market drivers

UK historical GDP

Retail sales

Home shopping

Internet shopping and parcels volumes

Mail order

Marketplace sales

Population

UK Competitive landscape

Royal Mail

Other providers

Service price comparison

Carrier satisfaction

Carrier volumes

Network size

Revenue and Growth

Revenue per parcel

Profitability

Website rankings

UK Forecasts

Market forecast

Market share trend Implications

Germany

Market Size and Growth

Forecasts

Internet retail

Marketplace sales

Population

Competitive Landscape

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Poland

7. Forecasts

GDP

Home shopping sales

Marketplace sales

Market forecast

Risks to the forecast implications for key participants

National postal services

Networks

Brokers

