Bombardier Transportation: Bombardier confirms three-year services contract for new East Midlands Railway franchise in the UK

New contract reaffirms long-standing relationships with Abellio and with Eversholt Rail

Derby Etches Park depot to maintain Bombardier Class 222s for East Midlands Railway mainline services until 2022

BERLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation has announced today that it has signed a new Train Services Agreement (TSA) with Abellio and Eversholt Rail for the new East Midlands Railway franchise in the United Kingdom. Under the new agreement which lasts from today until December 31, 2022, Bombardier will maintain Bombardier class 222 diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) trains at Derby Etches Park depot for use on East Midlands Railway mainline services. The new agreement follows Bombardier's previous role in maintaining the 125 miles per hour trains for the former East Midlands Trains franchise. The contract is valued at approximately £133 million GBP ($161 million US, €145 million euro).

Phil Hufton, President, Bombardier Transportation UK said, "We are delighted that we have reached agreement with Abellio to maintain the Class 222 fleet for East Midlands Railway's mainline services. This important contract win is testament to our team at Derby Etches Park and their hard work and professionalism in continually delivering one of the highest performing and most reliable Intercity fleets."

Steve Timothy, Client Relations Director, Eversholt Rail said, "We are pleased to be working in partnership with Bombardier Transportation to support the delivery of our Class 222 trains for the Sheffield - London mainline service to Abellio East Midlands Railway from 19th August".

Under the Train Services Agreement, maintenance of the 27-strong fleet of Class 222 trains will take place at Derby Etches Park depot, where 130 staff are employed, with heavy component maintenance taking place at Bombardier Crewe.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry's broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 40,650 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchangeor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

