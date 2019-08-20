Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.08.2019

WKN: A0D9K4 ISIN: GB00B064NT52 Ticker-Symbol: M7Z 
20.08.19
08:43 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
20.08.2019 | 11:52
MediaZest Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, August 20

20 August 2019

MediaZest plc

("MediaZest" or the "Group", AIM:MDZ)

Holdings in Company

MediaZest, the AIM quoted creative audio-visual company, has received notification that Stephen Hudson has increased his holding in the Company to 77,828,490 ordinary shares, representing 5.6 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014

Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
David Hignell/Lindsay Mair/Jamie Spotswood
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP		020 3470 0470
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com .


