Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 20.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 890447 ISIN: AT0000938204 Ticker-Symbol: MYM 
Tradegate
20.08.19
13:21 Uhr
108,00 Euro
-0,60
-0,55 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,80
108,00
13:26
107,60
107,80
13:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG108,00-0,55 %