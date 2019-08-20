DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Release of

Financial Reports

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Release of a Financial report



2019-08-20 / 11:23

Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service

of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG hereby announces that the Financial report

(half-year) is immediately available under the follwing internet address:



Report: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG German:

https://www.mayr-melnhof.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_I

nvestoren/Berichte/2019/Halbjahresfinanzbericht-2019_DE_2.pdf English:

https://www.mayr-melnhof.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_I

nvestoren/Berichte/eng_2019/Half-year-Financial-Report-2019_EN_2.pdf



2019-08-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Brahmsplatz 6

1040 Wien

Austria

Internet: www.mayr-melnhof.com



End of News DGAP News Service



860189 2019-08-20



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresAugust 20, 2019 05:23 ET (09:23 GMT)