DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Release of
Financial Reports
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Release of a Financial report
2019-08-20 / 11:23
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG hereby announces that the Financial report
(half-year) is immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG German:
https://www.mayr-melnhof.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_I
nvestoren/Berichte/2019/Halbjahresfinanzbericht-2019_DE_2.pdf English:
https://www.mayr-melnhof.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_I
nvestoren/Berichte/eng_2019/Half-year-Financial-Report-2019_EN_2.pdf
2019-08-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mayr-melnhof.com
End of News DGAP News Service
860189 2019-08-20
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresAugust 20, 2019 05:23 ET (09:23 GMT)
