Fund is Ares' largest real estate private equity fund to date at approximately €1.8 billion

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) announced today the final closing of Ares European Real Estate Fund V SCSp ("EF V" or the "Fund"), at €1.78 billion. This is the largest Ares real estate private equity fundraise to date, meaningfully exceeding its target of €1.25 billion and representing an increase from Ares European Real Estate Fund IV, which closed at €1.1 billion in December 2014.

Through EF V, the team is continuing its investment strategy of acquiring undermanaged or underfunded assets out of distressed ownership structures or complex situations, and actively managing them through to exit into the institutional market. The Fund targets investments in residential, office, industrial and mixed-use assets, predominantly located in the largest and most liquid European markets including Germany, France, the U.K. and Spain.

EF V attracted a broad and diverse group of both existing and new investors, including pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, asset managers, private banks and family offices.

Approximately 40% of the Fund's equity has already been committed to nine investments across a diverse portfolio of properties weighted towards the residential and office sectors in markets such as Germany, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Austria and the U.K. Notable transactions include the acquisition of a seven-building pan-European office portfolio from a major European institution, the aggregation of a scaled for-rent residential platform in Madrid, Spain, and the recent acquisition of a prominent mixed-use building at 68 King William Street in the City of London, U.K.

"This latest fundraise is a testament to the tremendous market opportunity at hand and our team's demonstrated track record of investing across market cycles, regions and property types," said Bill Benjamin, Partner and Head of the Ares Real Estate Group. "We are grateful to our longstanding and new investment partners for their support and look forward to putting their capital to good use in quality real estate assets across Europe."

"The Ares real estate senior team averages over 20 years of experience and has been working together for over 15 years," said John Ruane, Partner and Co-Head of European Real Estate Equity of Ares. "We've invested together through cycles, and our consistent process and long tenure have been instrumental to our strong track record of delivering excess returns for our investors across our funds."

Mr. Ruane added, "In real estate, it is important to think globally, but act locally. Ares has a local presence across all major European markets, which enables our team to directly source a wide range of unique investment opportunities in the marketplace."

The Ares Real Estate Group manages comprehensive public and private equity and debt strategies, with approximately $11.9 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2019. With its experienced team, along with its expansive network of relationships, the Real Estate Group capitalizes on opportunities across both real estate equity and debt investing strategies. The Ares Real Estate Group has 75 investment professionals with a global footprint in nine cities across U.S. and Europe.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager operating three integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Ares Management's investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Our global platform had $142 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2019 and employs more than 1,000 employees in over 20 offices across four continents. Please visit www.aresmgmt.com for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Ares' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ares Management Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005189/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Mendel Communications

Bill Mendel, 212-397-1030

bill@mendelcommunications.com

or

Investors:

Ares Management Corporation

Carl Drake, 800-340-6597

cdrake@aresmgmt.com

or

Priscila Roney, 212-808-1185

proney@aresmgmt.com