Kitchen Knives Market Size Worth $2.08 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 8.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global kitchen knives market size is expected to reach USD 2.08 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 8.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing popularity of reality shows, such as Top Chef, MasterChef, Hell's Kitchen, Iron Chef, and Chopped, which have renewed the arena of cooking, is the key growth-driving factor for the market. Moreover, cooking has become a prominent career choice, which is estimated to have a positive impact on the product demand. Increased importance of visual appeal in various food dishes will drive the product demand over the next few years.

Key suggestions from the report:

Stamped blade products accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 75% in 2018 owing to their easy availability and low price

However, hand forged manufacturing products are expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2025

Commercial application is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the next few years. Increasing number of eateries and restaurants is pushing the use of knives in commercial sector

Based on product size, 5-7 inch knives was the largest segment in 2018 and accounted for more than 35% of the overall market share

Convenience stores segment led the global kitchen knives market in 2018. However, online channel segment will register the maximum CAGR from 2019 to 2025

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Kitchen Knives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Cutting Edge, By Manufacturing Process, By Application, By Size, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/kitchen-knives-market

Rising impact of social media platforms will also fuel the market growth. Key manufacturers in this market are Friedr. Dick GmbH & Co., Global Knives, KAI USA LTD., KIYA & Co., Ltd., MAC Knife, MASAMOTO, Mercer Culinary, Messermeister, Victorinox, Wüsthof, and Zwilling J. A. Henckels. Product development is expected to remain a critical success factor for the market participants. Thus, major companies have increased their spending on new product developments. For instance, In March 2019, Artisan Revere released Elmax, an 8.6-inch chef knife for uniform, smooth, faster cutting. In April 2019, Peak Knife Company launched Colorado 14ers chef's knife made of German 1.4116 steel.

Grand View Research has segmented the global kitchen knives market on the basis of manufacturing process, cutting edge, application, size, distribution channel, and region:

Kitchen Knives Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Hand Forged



Stamped Blades

Kitchen Knives Cutting Edge Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Plain



Granton



Serrated

Kitchen Knives Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Household



Commercial

Kitchen Knives Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

3-5 Inches



5-7 Inches



7-9 Inches



9-12 Inches

Kitchen Knives Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Convenience Stores



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Online

Kitchen Knives Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA)

South Africa

Find more research reports on Consumer Goods Industry, by Grand View Research:

Glass Tableware Market - Changing purchasing behavior of consumers, along with increasing adoption of trendy homeware products, is a favorable factor for the industry growth.

Changing purchasing behavior of consumers, along with increasing adoption of trendy homeware products, is a favorable factor for the industry growth. Household Humidifier Market - Consumer inclination for well-maintained air humidity and better household air quality is driving the growth.

Consumer inclination for well-maintained air humidity and better household air quality is driving the growth. Vending Machine Market- The global vending machine market size was valued at USD 30.30 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2025. Growing demand for on-the-go snacks, drinks, etc. due to hectic lifestyle is boosting the product sales.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg