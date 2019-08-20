CNA Hardy Appoints Amandine Motte as General Manager of Luxembourg Subsidiary

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA Hardy, a leading specialist commercial insurance provider for clients within the Lloyd's and company markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Amandine Motte as General Manager of its Luxembourg subsidiary.

Reporting to Dave Brosnan, CEO, Amandine will be responsible for continuing to build out our operations and capabilities across Europe by transforming the way we do business.

Dave Brosnan, CEO, CNA Hardy said, "I'm delighted Amandine has accepted the new role of General Manager. Since joining us as CFO in May 2018, she has brought a wealth of experience and dynamism to CNA Hardy. Amandine's appointment truly underpins our commitment to attracting and retaining top talent. Her deep knowledge and expertise of the local and wider European market place is a significant asset to the company."

Amandine will continue to be based in Luxembourg and will take up her new position immediately.

About CNA Hardy

CNA Hardy, acting in the UK through Hardy (Underwriting Agencies) Limited and CNA Insurance Company Limited, and in Europe through CNA Insurance Company (Europe) S.A., is a leading specialist commercial insurance provider for clients within both the Lloyd's and company markets. For more information, please visit CNA Hardy at www.cnahardy.com .

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by more than 120 years of experience and approximately $45 billion of assets. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com .

CNA Hardy is a trading name of CNA Insurance Company Limited, Hardy (Underwriting Agencies) Limited, CNA Insurance Company (Europe) S.A, CNA Services (UK) Limited, CNA Hardy International Services Limited and Hardy Underwriting Asia PTE Limited. Details on registered office locations, and regulatory permissions can be found at http://www.cnahardy.com/site-services/LegalEntityDetails Switchboard: +44 (0)20 7743 6800 Facsimile: +44 (0)20 7743 6801.

