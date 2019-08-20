Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 19-August-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 336.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 344.83p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 329.76p INCLUDING current year revenue 338.40p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---