ePlay releases beta version of Big Shot Basketball Mobile Game to Google Play

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2019) - ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE: EPY) today announced the upcoming release of Big Shot Basketball Mobile Game to Google Play. Big Shot Basketball for Google Play is the 3rd new mobile app released in the last 8 weeks by ePlay as part of a growing suite of sports, esports, and entertainment titles. Other mobile games will join Big Shot Basketball and Big Shot Swish in Google Play, Apple App Store, and other app stores throughout 2019.





"Releasing Big Shot mobile games for Android devices is an important step in audience engagement and marketing readiness," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay. "Amortizing the costs of marketing and customer acquisition with our unfair marketing advantages such as the celebrities ePlay has built directly into Big Shot is important for our partners and stakeholders."

Big Shot Basketball for Google Play earns revenue through advertising and in-app purchases such as sneakers, t-shirts, and skins for avatars. Lenedu.com found nearly 59% of Fortnite users surveyed spent an average of USD$84.67 on their avatars and other in-app purchases. Pokemon Go and Fortnite games demonstrates the success of mobile games driving revenues through skins and avatars.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly owned subsidiary, Mobovivo esports, specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile esports streaming.

Further Information

