HB Grandi hf. - The company's shareholders meeting has approved the name change of the company to Brim hf., ref to an announcement from the company made public on August 15, 2019. Pursuant to this change, HB Grandi's name and orderbook symbol in Nasdaq Iceland's trading system will be changed as of August 21, 2019. Current symbol New symbol Current name New name Date of change GRND BRIM HB Grandi hf. Brim hf. 21.08.2019