SERSTECH AB: Serstech appoints new CFO

Serstech has a new CFO in Joakim Nyström. Joakim joined the Serstech team as Finance Manager in late 2018, working close to Thomas Pileby with the intention of later replacing him as CFO in a seamless way during 2019. Before joining the Serstech team, Joakim was a corporate relationship manager with Svenska Handelsbanken, a role at which he has spent the majority of his career since graduating with a Masters degree in international Business Administration and Economics from the University of Lund.

Having spent many years in a mature and structured organisation, analysing company data and discussing how to successfully manage the organisation with its leaders, Joakim brings a diversity of insight into successful processes and structuring that Serstech gains from in its current state of expansion.



Joakim has been acting CFO since Thomas Pileby took over as Chairman of the Board at the annual general meeting. Joakim assumes the CFO role as of today.

