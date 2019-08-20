Anzeige
SERSTECH AB: Boardmember Anna Werntoft resigns from the Board of Serstech

Anna Werntoft will leave the board of directors effective on the 30th of September. The reason for her resignation is that she enters a new operational position with terms that does not allow external assignments.

Serstech wishes Anna all the best in her new position and would like to thank her for her contribution while being on the Serstech Board.

The Serstech will consist of three Board members until the vacant position is filled. The search for a replacement has started and will be concluded before the next annual general meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,
CEO, Serstech AB
tel: +46 739 606067
email: ss@serstech.com

Thomas Pileby,
Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB
tel: +46 702 072643
email: tp@serstech.com
Company website: www.serstech.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 13:40 CET on August 20, 2019.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, phone: 040-20 02 50, e-mail: ca@vhcorp.se

About Serstech
Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identifications and has customers across the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech's solution. Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)