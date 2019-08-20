A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on why diversification is the key to new-age healthcare transformation. According to Infiniti's healthcare industry experts, diversification is the key for forward-thinking healthcare companies to survive in the long run. Through this blog, they explain the role of diversification in the future of healthcare.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005060/en/

Benefits of diversification in the healthcare industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The healthcare sector has been undergoing a constant wave of transformation over the past decade. From shifts in care settings to heightened expectations for stronger cost management and better consumer experience, traditional healthcare players are experiencing increased pressure on its core business models. The ability to make bold moves in response to the market transformations can help businesses improve their profitability in the long run. For payers and providers that want to succeed, it is essential to focus on activities beyond their core functions that open up new avenues of revenue and profits.

Supercharge the ROI of your care management initiatives. Request a free proposal to know how.

Benefits of diversification in the healthcare industry

Accelerates growth

Companies in the healthcare industry generally tend to rely on organic changes or incremental improvements to fuel organizational growth. However, due to the revolutions expected to take place in the future of healthcare, companies in the sector can accelerate their growth by diversifying into non-core areas of healthcare.

Attracts investors

Investors regard healthcare industry growth as a means to gain higher-value revenue streams. Companies can build new businesses through diversification. Furthermore, this makes it easier for payers to enter the care management space and manage population risks more efficiently. For instance, adding digital services can enable providers to better connect with patients and accommodate changes in care delivery.

Payers and providers can achieve the full potential of care management including a positive ROI if they substantially improve their ability to identify, reach out to, and engage patients. Get in touch with our experts to know how we can help you achieve this.

Protects the core functions

Payers and providers have a common misconception that diversifying will distract the organization from its core functions. However, if managed properly this can be avoided and in turn diversification can help protect core businesses. For example, expanding ambulatory services can open up new streams of revenue for companies in the healthcare industry as it accelerates the patient inflow into the company's acute care services.

Learn more about Infiniti's solutions for companies in the CPG industry. Request for more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005060/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us