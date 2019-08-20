Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. Initiates Patent for World's First Digital Bend Sensor Ahead of The Battery Show 2019

Groundbreaking Patents Filed by Flexpoint as Team Prepares to Showcase New Battery Expansion Sensor BXS, in Novi, Michigan

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2019 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLXT) has announced the development of the world's first digital bend sensor capable of automatically compensating for changes in the environment, thus guaranteeing consistent performance across temperature and humidity variables. Easily integrated into multiple applications, the data gathered by the sensor will be digitally converted and transmitted, enhancing performance.

"Based on customer demand and multiple requests to design a digital bend sensor, we took on this innovative technology full force, creating yet another major source of revenue for the company. There is a growing need for real-time monitoring systems as the current sensor market is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2024 from $2.4 billion in 2019," said Clark Mower, CEO Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

The Bend Sensor has traditionally been offered in analog form, but most engineers prefer sensors with digital interfaces such as accelerometers. More attractive to online catalog distributors, Flexpoint's Digital Bend Sensor (DBS) has an intuitive nature, is more easily integrated with existing products, simplifies design and more importantly, reduces time to market.

"With the ease and simplicity of the digital bend sensor technology, the soon to be released product will bring new opportunities and create various applications for Flexpoint's Bend Sensor Technology as the global sensor market is showing immense growth," stated Dave Beck, Director of Engineering for Flexpoint.

The 2019 Battery Show in Novi, Michigan is where Flexpoint will be showcasing their new Battery Expansion Sensor or BXS. The conference held September 10-12 will be attended by over 8,500 engineers and innovators. Flexpoint will have the opportunity to connect with not only automotive, but manufacturing professionals.

The Flexpoint BXS is designed to detect and stop a Lithium ion or Lithium Polymer battery from charging or discharging, preventing a thermal runway; one of the major ways battery fires occur, effectively stopping a potentially dangerous state.

"The battery show will spotlight our previously filed patented Battery Expansion Sensor, which is quickly becoming a huge success. Early indications have been overwhelming as multiple discussions with major international corporations are ongoing for these products," said Mower.

