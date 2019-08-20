3rd Party Clinical Study Reveals Lumity Benefits Include 92% Improvement in Skin Health and 84% Wellness Boost

Clinical trial results for Lumity, a 2-step Morning and Night supplement, have been published in the prestigious Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology. After a 12-week, independent study, 92% of participants noticed a significant shift in the condition of skin, hair and nails. 84% reported that they had more energy, with increased immunity and improved emotional balance also scoring highly amongst the findings.

The placebo-controlled, double-blind, two-cell clinical study was conducted on 50 female subjects aged 35-65, for 12 weeks. Subjects ingested Lumity or a placebo twice daily.

Results were recorded at 0, 4, 8 and 12 weeks, and by week 4 there was "statistically significant preference for the supplement over the placebo in terms of waking up less, fewer colds, increased mental alertness, increased emotional balance, enhanced endurance, improved hair quality, stronger and healthier nails, better skin and increased skin hydration," reported Zoe Diana Draelose, MD of Dermatology Consulting Services, PLLC in High Point, North Carolina. "These results continued to increase throughout the study."

The conclusion of this study demonstrated appearance and functional benefits from Lumity which contains antioxidant vitamins, trace minerals, a variety of amino acids, essential fatty acids and nutrients.

Free of sugar, caffeine, gluten, synthetics, artificial colors and dyes, parabens, petrochemicals, preservatives or sulphates, Lumity's supplements are formulated with the purest and most effective ingredients blending the best of science and nature. In addition to its skin health properties, the morning pills are formulated to help increase energy while evening capsules naturally stimulate the release of human growth hormone, an essential component for building muscle, bone density and repairing all the body's tissues, including skin. Other benefits include:

Circadian rhythm support and balance

Assists in breaking down fat

Stimulates the immune system

Promotes mental and emotional wellness

Boosts energy in waking hours

Reduces tiredness

Lumity is available to purchase online from $97.75 at www.lumitylife.com please also see the website for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005291/en/

Contacts:

For press samples or to arrange an interview with Lumity's creator Dr Sara Palmer Hussey please contact:

Jenn McGarrigle, Lumity's Head of Brand, on jenn.mcgarrigle@lumitylife.com