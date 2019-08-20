CLSH Nevada Subsidiary to Distribute CENTR's Sparkling CBD Beverages at Cannabis Dispensaries

Las Vegas, Nevada and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2019) - CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH), or 'CLS', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, in conjunction with CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR), or "CENTR" announced today the signing of an exclusive agreement for CLS (through its Alternative Solutions LLC subsidiary) to distribute CENTR's 15mg and 30 mg sparkling CBD beverages to cannabis dispensaries throughout Nevada. CLS will immediately make the product available through its current distribution network to cannabis dispensaries in Nevada. "I believe these delicious CBD beverages perfectly complement our existing product line and we're proud to work with Joseph and Paul Meehan and the CENTR team. As the owner of Goodridge & Williams Craft Distillers, Canada's largest and fastest growing craft distiller, Paul's exceptional brand building skills provide invaluable experience to help CENTR launch a high-quality beverage brand into the CBD space," stated Andrew Glashow, President and COO of CLS Holdings.

Joseph Meehan, CENTR's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "It has been a pleasure working with the CLS team in Nevada. We have found an energetic and professional partner in the Nevada dispensary business to help us share CENTR's goal of providing moments of relaxation to Nevadans and everyone who visits Las Vegas. We look forward to a strong partnership with CLS to help everyone find their CENTR."

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc. CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Alternative Solutions subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for 'Cannabis Life Sciences,' in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. http://www.clsholdingsinc.com Twitter: @CLSHusa

About CENTR Brands Corp.CENTR Brands Corp. is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of beverages infused with hemp-derived extracts and derivatives. The Company is focused on the creation and launch of a global brand for the cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverage market. The Company's first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverage.

www.findyourcentr.com

For further information, contact Joseph Meehan at 1.604.733.1514.

On behalf of the Board,

CENTR BRANDS CORP.

Joseph Meehan, Chief Executive Officer

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the development of the business of CENTR Brands Corp., the timing for the launch of the Company's products and other matters. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47054