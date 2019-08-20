Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 20.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2ATW9 ISIN: CA52886L1031 Ticker-Symbol: 5XS2 
Tradegate
15.08.19
16:30 Uhr
0,426 Euro
+0,011
+2,60 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,421
0,447
14:46
0,421
0,447
14:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LEXAGENE
LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC0,426+2,60 %