Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed LexaGene Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: LXXGF) ("the Company"), a biotechnology company that develops genetic analyzers for pathogen detection and other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. President and Director, Daryl Rebeck, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Rebeck began the interview by sharing background information about the Company for new and returning listeners. He explained that the primary focus of the Company has been the development of genetic analyzers for pathogen detection, as well as additional molecular markers. These systems are designed to provide rapid results and can be used in the veterinary and food safety industries, as well as for biodefense, clinical research, and agricultural testing. "The process is simple and solves a huge issue.", stated Rebeck. "Anything with a genetic marker, we can find in one hour."

Jolly then asked about the Company's latest achievements. Rebeck shared that the Company has recently moved into its beta program, which has been very successful for a variety of industries so far. "It's been really exciting to have it in the field.", stated Rebeck. He further explained that the feedback the Company has received from its beta testers has been overwhelmingly positive as industries that previously waited several days for results can now have them within an hour.

Rebeck then expanded on the numerous industries that can benefit from the Company's genetic analyzers, including the CBD industry. "There's a lot of different applications for what we're doing and you'll see some really exciting things.", explained Rebeck.

Jolly then inquired about the Company's gray mold detection technology. Rebeck explained that gray mold is a big problem in the agricultural industry as it can destroy a large number of crops. However, the Company has developed an early-detection test for gray mold, which allows the problem to be addressed before it becomes harmful.

To close the interview, Rebeck shared that the Company has grown exponentially since they entered the beta testing phase. Now that the Company is successfully progressing through beta testing, revenue will be the next step. "This is something that should really peak peoples' interest.", closed Rebeck.

To hear Daryl Rebeck's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7346233-lexagene-holdings-inc-joins-the-stock-day-podcast-to-announce-successful-beta-testing

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a biotechnology company that develops genetic analyzers for pathogen detection and other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press 'go'. The LX Analyzer delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can process multiple samples at a time, in an on-demand fashion, returning results in about 1 hour. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

