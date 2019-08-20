Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Appoints Brian Sutton National Business Director

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2019 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company"), a commercial stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis, announced today that the Company's wholly-owned, human-health focused subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Napo"), has promoted Brian Sutton to the role of national business director for Napo.

"From a sales strategy perspective, our core focus at Napo is now on what we call 'super targets'. Approximately 72% of our top Mytesi prescribers are primary care providers - family practitioners, general practitioners, internal medicine doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants - and this segment has contributed to grow," Sutton commented. "My mandate as the new head of Napo's sales force is to help our team significantly expand our focus on these existing prescribers while also adding new targets within these same specialties. Additionally, from a marketing standpoint, we believe this refined sales strategy complements the ongoing social media initiatives we've implemented to help drive efficient patient mobilization."

Sutton previously served as western regional business director for Napo. Prior to joining Napo, he was an executive cardiovascular hospital account manager with Novartis, an executive institutional business manager with Bristol-Myers Squib in HIV, and an institutional diabetes account manager with Novo Nordisk A/S, and held roles with Shire, Johnson & Johnson and other companies in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. He has a B.S. in Marketing from Penn State University and an M.S. in Information Systems Engineering from the CHUBB Institute.

"We are very happy to have appointed Brian to this key role," Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO, stated. "We believe his broad sales, marketing, and analytical expertise in the pharmaceutical industry, and in the HIV sector at Napo, will play a significant role as we continue to focus on expanding sales of our Mytesi drug product for its FDA-approved indication by leveraging efficient tactics based on our empirical experience, and as we continue efforts to develop potential follow-on indications to make Mytesi available to all patients in need as a successful, first-in-class entry to gastrointestinal care."

About Jaguar Health, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. Our Mytesi (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit napopharma.com.

About Mytesi

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

