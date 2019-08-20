KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Holdings Adds Pete Kadens, Former CEO of Green Thumb Industries, to Advisory Board

GARDEN GROVE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2019 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) ("KushCo" or the "Company"), today announced that it has added Pete Kadens, the former CEO of Green Thumb Industries, one of the largest publicly-traded cannabis operators in the United States, to its Advisory Board. Mr. Kadens will provide guidance and mentorship on the Company's strategic vision with corporate development and M&A activities to accelerate and maintain long-term profitable growth.

Pete Kadens holds 17 years of experience in various CEO, Board of Director and leadership roles. In August 2018, he retired from his position as CEO and Board Director of Green Thumb Industries (GTI). Pete Kadens is currently focusing his efforts on philanthropic initiatives, specifically The Kadens Family Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to closing the pervasive wealth and education gaps in the United States. Additionally, Pete Kadens is one of 25 current and previous cannabis industry executives currently serving on the board of directors of the Cannabis Trade Federation, an organization focused exclusively on federal cannabis policy reform.

"Pete's dynamic cannabis industry expertise as the former CEO of Green Thumb Industries, combined with his philanthropic work, will add an incredibly valuable voice to guide the future development of KushCo," said Nick Kovacevich, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of KushCo. "We look forward to Pete's mentorship and passion for the industry, as well as that of our other Advisory Board members, to further progress toward our vision of powering the global cannabis ecosystem."

KushCo's Advisory Board was launched in November 2018 and currently includes:

Tim Seymour, Chief Investment Officer of Seymour Asset Management, and best known as the co-host of CNBC's Fast Money

Danny Moses, a private investor and entrepreneur best known for his role as a trader navigating the global financial crisis as chronicled in Michael Lewis's best-selling novel "The Big Short" and Adam McKay's Oscar-winning movie of the same name

Matthew Morgan, an entrepreneur and business consultant with leadership experience in the cannabis and other CPG industries

Eric Smith, an industry veteran in the liquefied petroleum gas industry, and

Ali Jahangiri, a digital publishing pioneer who has established and led several businesses across multiple verticals

About KushCo Holdings

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and Inc. Magazine. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC or CBD.

For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888)-920-5874

