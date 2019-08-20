Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2019) - Capital 10X sits down with Cresco Labs (CNSX: CL) President Joe Caltabiano for a pre-earnings review of the multi-state operator's expansion.
Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://capital10x.com/interview-cresco-labs-joe-caltabiano-pre-earnings-review/
Joe talks about the recent Sunnyside* retail rollout, current and future acquisitions, and Cresco Labs' strategy as they continue to grow into one of top U.S. cannabis companies.
For more information, please contact:
Capital 10X
Evan Veryard, President
416-571-9037
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47066