Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2019) - Capital 10X sits down with Cresco Labs (CNSX: CL) President Joe Caltabiano for a pre-earnings review of the multi-state operator's expansion.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://capital10x.com/interview-cresco-labs-joe-caltabiano-pre-earnings-review/

Joe talks about the recent Sunnyside* retail rollout, current and future acquisitions, and Cresco Labs' strategy as they continue to grow into one of top U.S. cannabis companies.

For more information, please contact:

Capital 10X

Evan Veryard, President

416-571-9037

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47066