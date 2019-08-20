Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Global Cannabis Applications Corp. (OTCQB: FUAPF) ("the Company"), a global leader in designing, developing, marketing and acquiring innovative data technologies for the medical cannabis industry. CEO and Director, Bradley Moore, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Moore began the interview by sharing the Company's latest announcements, including their next joint venture and the establishment of their cultivation hub in Portugal. "We've got sales on one side, as well as distribution.", stated Moore.

Jolly then asked about the Company's plan for growth going forward. Moore explained that the Company has been focused on advancing their plans for vertical integration by taking advantage of opportunities in the EU. "We see the EU as potentially being the largest medical cannabis market in five years.", explained Moore. "It only made sense that we started to do the joint venture in Portugal.", he added. He further explained that the Company is striving to stand out by backing their medical cannabis technologies with data.

Jolly then asked about the cannabis market in Israel compared to other parts of the world. Moore explained that research and development is an important part of moving the medical cannabis industry forward, which has been a strong focus in Israel.

Moore then expanded on the Company's recent addition of their new GM, Shay Meir. "Shay is extremely well known in Israel for this space.", shared Moore. He further explained that Meir shares the same vision as the Company and will be an important part of their expansion going forward. "There's only a finite amount of resources of truly trained cannabis professionals globally - Shay is one of them".

Jolly then asked about the difference between medical cannabis in Europe and North America. Moore explained that the main difference in the medical cannabis industries of these areas is their process and progression. Regulations across the globe also vary for the medical cannabis industry, but serve as an important example of framework.

At the close of the interview, Jolly noted that the Company is extremely undervalued and encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on their current and upcoming projects.

To hear Bradley Moore's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7346059-global-cannabis-applications-corp-joins-the-stock-day-podcast-to-discuss-their-expansion-into-th

About Global Cannabis Applications Corp.

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is a global leader in designing, developing, marketing and acquiring innovative data technologies for the medical cannabis industry. The Citizen Green platform is the world's first end-to-end - from patient to regulator - medical cannabis data solution. It uses six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, regtech, smart databases, blockchain and digital reward tokens, to qualify candidates for clinical studies. These technologies facilitate the proliferation of digital conversations by like-minded people in the medical cannabis community. Managed by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on viral global expansion by providing the best digital experience in the cannabis market.

For more information about the Company, please visit online at www.cannappscorp.com, or review its profiles www.sedar.com and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website (www.thecse.com).

