CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Enhances Visitor Management Experience for WinTech's ALICE Receptionist with Integrated Voice and Video Communication Solutions

Expands CounterPath's Market Opportunity of its Popular VoIP SDK in Emerging Visitor Management System Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2019 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications solutions for enterprises and solution providers, announced today that WinTech, a Las Vegas-based global technology solution developer, has selected CounterPath to deliver integrated high-definition voice and video communication solutions for ALICE, an innovative virtual receptionist and visitor management solution.

'ALICE', an acronym for 'A Live Interactive Customer Experience', is an advanced visitor management, greeting and communication solution that serves as a virtual receptionist for SMBs, government offices and medium to large enterprises. Wanting to provide organizations with the ability to offer guests a personalized virtual reception and check-in experience, WinTech leveraged CounterPath's VoIP SDK to bring high-quality two-way HD voice and video communications to ALICE. With these capabilities, ALICE can guide customers through check-in, notify staff, and connect guests and employees efficiently and effectively.

According to a recent research report, the visitor management systems market will register 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue over the next five years[i]. Its global market size is poised to reach 1.2 billion USD by 2024, up from 730 million USD in 2018.

"We were looking for a robust SDK with a proven history in highly unique deployment scenarios, possibly something that was supported by a market leader in the VoIP space," said Mike Yoder, CEO of WinTech. "We evaluated several options over the years and benchmarked CounterPath as part of our ongoing due diligence process. But, we always found the other solutions to be lacking in multiple areas where CounterPath excelled. We made the right choice with the CounterPath VoIP SDK as it helps power up superior, high-definition voice and video, delivering advanced communications that makes ALICE a virtual receptionist like no other."

While looking to add HD voice and video to ALICE, WinTech realized that developing these capabilities "from scratch" would consume significant resources - distracting its team from developing the core features and functionality that make the solution unique. WinTech also recognized that ongoing support, maintenance and further development of those capabilities would strain its engineering team on an ongoing basis.

"With its single code base and wrappers, the CounterPath VoIP SDK made the process of adding HD voice and video to ALICE easy," continued Yoder. "Not only did we reduce our time to market for ALICE, future updates and feature development will be more streamlined, thanks to the tremendous support provided by CounterPath's extensive team of developers and software engineers. Working with CounterPath will allow us to keep ALICE running smoothly far into the future and to quickly adapt to changing requirements."

"One of the most reputable VoIP SDKs on the market -- with over a decade of innovation, product development and interoperability built in, CounterPath's SDK has long been the standout choice for large enterprise, software developers, service providers and OEMs," said Todd Carothers, EVP of Sales, Marketing, and Product at CounterPath. "We knew it was a proven solution that could help WinTech meet the needs of its application, not only now but also in the future as ALICE continues to evolve. We are proud that our SDK provided WinTech with an optimal developer experience and other support needed to integrate voice and video communications into ALICE."

For more information on the WinTech customer story, please visit www.counterpath.com/case-study-alice-receptionist.

About WinTech

WinTech, LLC develops technology solutions focused on helping organizations improve productivity, find efficiencies and extend interactions with customers through technology. WinTech's flagship product is ALICE Receptionist, a visitor management solution that helps organizations effortlessly process visitors to their buildings, while helping keep employees safe from outside threats. WinTech offers its technology through direct sales and through a growing number of U.S. and international resellers.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform server solutions, enable service providers, OEMs, and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified communications experience across any networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions deliver high-quality voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings to our customers such as AT&T, Avaya, Bell Canada, BT, Liberty Global, Ribbon Communications, Uber, and Vonex. Visit counterpath.com and follow @counterpath.

