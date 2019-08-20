eSport Degrees Add Credibility to the Competitive Gaming Scene

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the growth of the eSports industry, gaming has now become a credible career among the youth. Millions of teenagers and young adults around the world are actively striving to become professional players because of the attractive annual income. For instance, Dota 2 player Kuro "KuroKy" Salehi Takhasomi is the highest-earning player in eSports history and collectively earned over USD 4 Million in tournament winnings. However, his earnings do not even include income he may have generated from sponsorships and brand deals. On the other hand, Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, who was formerly a professional eSports player, has transitioned to the media and casual side of the gaming industry. Based on his Twitch metrics, it is projected the Grzesiek nets approximately USD 4.4 Million in annual revenue. Thanks to high-profile cases like these, the lucrative market has now caught the attention of individual players as well institutions. In particular, a handful of universities and colleges have begun to offer students scholarships as well as courses for eSports. For example, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and Ohio State University (OSU) both offer eSport courses as well as degrees. And UCLA has even created varsity eSports teams for popular games such as League of Legends, Overwatch, Dota 2 and Hearthstone. Similarly, OSU offers students scholarships for its eSports teams, but in addition, the school also boasts it eSports arena where players train and compete. As of now, only a handful of postsecondary institutions offer eSport curriculums, but as the industry continues to flourish, other institutions may adapt to the changing job market. According to data compiled by Ovum, the global eSports market was valued at USD 733 Million in 2017. By 2022, the agency expects the market to reach USD 1.9 Billion while growing at a CAGR of 20.7%. UMG Media Ltd. (TSX-V: ESPT), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL), Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX)

For many young adults, the thought of getting paid to play videos is a dream. However, professional players have explained the daunting and grueling process of the industry. Matthew "HotanCold" Stevens, a professional Rainbow Six Siege player for Dark Zero Esports, explained in an interview with WRAL Techwire the routine that professionals undergo on a daily basis. Stevens explained that a normal routine is waking up at 9:30 AM and conducting team workouts from 10 to 11 AM. Typically, the team engages in free weight exercises or runs. After the workouts, the team will practice strategies and tactics in the game from 11:30 AM to 9 PM. While many young adults may find it entertaining to be able to play their favorite games for hours each day, former professionals have voiced their experiences on the matter. Retired professional player, Dennis Fong said that players are essentially expected and required to play a single game as a full-time career. Fong noted that it deters players from pursuing relationships as well as taking part in other daily life activities. During the inception of the eSports industry, it was typically a band of players, training for hours each day to compete against other top-level players. Many said that they get burnt out easily and found no motivation to play on. Nowadays, many professional teams have implemented medical personnel and trainers such as psychiatrists and physical therapists to prevent adverse physical and mental damage. Many organizations, whether they're a professional team or a school's roster, strive to provide players with elite treatment in order to avoid long term risks. And with the pace the eSports industry has been growing, more and more individuals and schools have been attempting to create teams. "It'll be transformative and a way to engage students that right now education is missing out on," said North American Scholastic Esports Federation Commissioner Mark Deppe. "When I look at esports, I see it as uncharted territory and there is risk involved, but that's when you find the reward as well."

UMG Media Ltd. (TSX-V: ESPT) just announced breaking news today that, "through Activate Entertainment LLC. ("Activate") is pleased to announce that it will operate the Esports Gaming World (EGW) at the Los Angeles County Fair. EGW is a full 19-day premier attraction located in the massive 42,000sqft esports hall. EGW takes place during the LA County Fair, which sees over 1.3 million visitors.

The featured attractions operated by UMG/Activate at EGW include:

- The Main Stage - Over 19 days of nonstop esports and gaming on the main stage at EGW. Guests and attendees get the opportunity to enjoy the full professional esports experience by participating in events on the featured stage.

- PC Gaming World - Dozens of stations featuring daily free tournaments, as well as multiple free-to-play premium computer stations featuring the latest and greatest esports and competitive gaming titles. PC Gaming World will also feature its own programming of daily events to enjoy.

- Console Gaming World - Exclusive console gaming lounge that comes fully stocked with high-end systems loaded up with the most exciting console games available today.

- Battle Royale City - Inspired by the hottest gaming trend in the country, Battle Royale City features big-screen TVs and non-stop gameplay featuring your favorite BR games and titles

"EGW at the Los Angeles County Fair will bring tremendous exposure for UMG. This is one of the best examples of the work done by Activate and the tremendous value Activate brings to UMG, commented Dave Antony, CEO of UMG. "We are very excited about this and future events to be produced."

About UMG - UMG Media Ltd. is a premier esports company in North America, offering live gaming entertainment events and online play. UMG provides online and live tournaments as well as the creation and distribution of original esports content. For more information about UMG visit www.umggaming.com.

About Activate - Activate Entertainment is one of the leading esports and gaming activation and production specialists in the industry. Activate owns and operates a number of unique esports Ips, including Esports Gaming World (EGW) and The Elite Esports Academy. To learn about Activate visit www.actentgroup.com

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring UMG Media Ltd, recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgvUGw85sMo

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. Recently, EA SPORTS Madden NFL 20 has taken the sports world by storm, turning players into stars with some long-awaited football action. Over 70% of players dove into Face of the Franchise: QB1 during the game's first week in a bid to become the next great quarterback. The new mode shows 80% growth over last year's Longshot 2, demonstrating just how eager Madden NFL 20 players are to put themselves in the game and become stars. Fans couldn't wait to get their hands on the game, as Madden NFL 20 had the highest final week of pre-orders in franchise history. Also, well over half of week one sell-through units were digital, a first ever milestone for the franchise. Additionally, the head-to-head action in the game has been intense - the number of games played in-game in the first week is up by double-digit percentages over last year. The superstars of the Madden NFL community have also been shining during launch, creating nearly 2,000 videos which have been viewed over 63 million times. This year's features are striking a chord with Madden NFL players, with the highest positive sentiment ever measured on social channels for the franchise.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) for 50 years has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ? the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Recently, AMD announced the global availability of its new leadership PC gaming platform based on AMD Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Desktop Processors, as well as AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Processors with Radeon Graphics (APUs). Together, these offerings take gaming performance, immersive experiences, and visual fidelity to new heights. AMD Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards redefine what is possible in 1440p gaming. Built on the ground-breaking all-new AMD RDNA gaming architecture and 7nm process technology, the new graphics cards deliver superior visual fidelity, lightning-fast performance and advanced features to power the latest AAA and eSports titles. "We are proud to deliver our newest AMD Radeon graphics cards and AMD Ryzen processor products to create the ultimate PC gaming platform with leadership performance at every price point," said Dr. Lisa Su, President and Chief Executive Officer, AMD. "AMD is committed to driving innovation and competition across the computing and graphics markets to give PC enthusiasts, gamers and creators incredible experiences and unmatched value."

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is a unique family of businesses that helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work and live. Recently, Dell and Alienware arrived at the 11th annual Gamescom trade fair with new tech to satisfy the needs of die-hard gamers and newbies alike - laptops, desktops, monitors, headsets, keyboards, mice - a complete gaming ecosystem shaped by tenacity and relentless innovation. "For decades, Dell and Alienware have been trailblazers in the PC gaming industry," said Ray Wah, Senior Vice President, Consumer and Small Business Product Group for Dell Technologies. "We're introducing a complete PC gaming ecosystem, with industry firsts, cutting-edge designs and exceptional performance that will keep players ahead of the competition."

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity's potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. Seagate Technology plc recently announced the new Game Drive designed for PlayStation4 systems to boost storage and offer game portability. Available in 2TB capacity, the new Seagate Game Drive enhances your PS4 system gaming capabilities and delivers easy installation connecting directly to PS4 via USB cable. The officially licensed Game Drive for PS4 offers graphical branding elements to match the PS4 systems, as well as increased storage capacity so users can retain older titles and add-ons while downloading new games. "Games can average 40GB per title, so even the highest-capacity internal console hard drives available can be maximized quickly," said Jeff Fochtman, Vice President of Marketing for Seagate. "Seagate's new Game Drive for PS4 offers a storage upgrade so users can keep saved content while expanding their ability to download new games and add-ons."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For umg media ltd. financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

Url: www.FinancialBuzz.com