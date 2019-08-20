Average spot polysilicon price has crossed below the $8/kg threshold for the first time, according to PVInsights. Market analyst Johannes Bernreuter said, however, that the industry should not read too much into $8/kg as a historical threshold and that prices may rise again in September, driven by strong demand in the Chinese market.According to PVinsights, the average price of polysilicon has fallen below the threshold of $8/kg in the first half of August, the first time prices have dipped this low. The Taiwanese analyst reported on August 7 that average spot price had reached $7.97/kg and that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...