Applied Systems: Walter Isaacson to Keynote at Applied Net 2019

Author, Former Chairman of CNN and Editor of TIME Magazine to share insights on the most innovative minds in history at the world's largest gathering of independent agents, brokers, insurers and MGAs

University Park, Ill., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems and the Applied Client Network today announced that Walter Isaacson will be the featured keynote speaker at Applied Net 2019. Isaacson's keynote will explore the innovative figures of the digital revolution from the beginning to current day, imparting how these inventors and entrepreneurs took seemingly disruptive ideas and turned them into inspiring opportunities.



"Each year at Applied Net, our featured keynote speaker provides valuable insights to our attendees that they can bring back and use within their own businesses," said Brian Langerman, chief executive officer, Applied Client Network. "This year's keynote by Walter Isaacson will provide unique stories of notable innovators throughout history to spotlight how creativity, ambition and teamwork can deliver unimaginable results."



Walter Isaacson is a Professor of History at Tulane and an advisory partner at Perella Weinberg, a financial services firm based in New York City. He is the past CEO of the Aspen Institute, where he is now a Distinguished Fellow, and has been the chairman of CNN and the editor of TIME magazine. He is the author of Leonardo da Vinci (2017), The Innovators: How a Group of Hackers, Geniuses, and Geeks Created the Digital Revolution (2014), Steve Jobs (2011), Einstein: His Life and Universe (2007), Benjamin Franklin: An American Life (2003), and Kissinger: A Biography (1992), and coauthor of The Wise Men: Six Friends and the World They Made (1986).



In this presentation from his book The Innovators, which is destined to be the standard history of the digital revolution and a guide to how innovation really works, Walter Isaacson will tell the story of the people who created the computer and the internet. He will divulge the talents that allowed certain inventors and entrepreneurs to turn their disruptive ideas into realities, along with what led to their creative leaps and why some succeeded and others failed. He will explore how their minds worked, what made them so creative, and how their ability to collaborate and master the art of teamwork made them even more creative. For an era that seeks to foster innovation, creativity and teamwork, Isaacson will reveal to attendees how these renowned figures actually made it happen.



"This year's conference will explore how people and technology are driving greater value across the insurance lifecycle in the digital revolution of insurance," said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. "We are pleased to have a leading authority on innovation and leadership who will provide a unique view into the creative and technological minds of some of history's greatest innovators, providing our agents, brokers and insurers with real world examples of how innovation can inspire success in the digital revolution of insurance."



This year's conference theme, The Digital Revolution of Insurance, focuses on the technology, consumer demand, new competition, and changing market dynamics that are revolutionizing the insurance industry. The increased pace of innovation and change has challenged traditional insurance practices and created a new age of insurance defined by greater connectivity and automation. Technology and innovation are creating unprecedented opportunity to generate greater operational efficiencies and drive growth through new products, services and customer experience.



Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.



Applied Client Network is the only independent global user community for Applied Systems solutions. Applied Client Network provides users cutting-edge education, industry advocacy, peer-to-peer networking to share real-time information and direct product influence with Applied Systems to help insurance agencies and brokerages achieve better business results. Learn more at appliedclientnetwork.org.