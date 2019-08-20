Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 20.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 854013 ISIN: GB0002162385 Ticker-Symbol: GU8 
Tradegate
20.08.19
12:29 Uhr
3,967 Euro
-0,037
-0,92 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AVIVA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVIVA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,928
4,002
15:09
3,934
3,993
15:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVIVA
AVIVA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVIVA PLC3,967-0,92 %