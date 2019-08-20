Enlighta Inc.: Enlighta and LHHC Enter Strategic Agreement for AI Big Data Cancer Diagnostics

'No Cancer' AI and big data for individuals of Asian descent uses routine blood tests for early detection or 13 cancers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2019 / Enlighta Inc. ("Enlighta" or the "Company") (TSXV:NLTA), is pleased to announce a strategic cooperation with LHHC Medical Technology Corp. ("LHHC") to globally market a 'No Cancer' big data artificial intelligence ("AI") driven blood test system able to assess the incidence and risk of thirteen early-stage cancers allowing for early prevention and intervention.

Prevention is earlier than treatment and more important than treatment. The key to the 'No Cancer' big data AI driven blood test system launched by LHHC is the combination of advanced AI data models and algorithm with routine conventional blood test data, specifically to individuals of Chinese and Asian ancestry. The 'No Cancer' system analyzes the data of many indicators such as routine blood and biochemistry tests against a large dataset of anonymized patients to compare and study the factors affecting the early immune system of healthy individuals and individuals which demonstrate a high probability of having cancer. Individuals exhibiting differences in blood and biochemistry indicators between cancer patients and healthy people would suggest a high correlation to an immunological abnormality - that when combined with advanced AI data models and algorithms, would formulate a warning for further investigation to the individual's health provider. The "no cancer" blood test big data project has been signed with many institutions in China such as Beijing Cancer Hospital, one of the most famous specialty cancer research and treatment hospitals in China.

LHHC and Enlighta intend to build a central artificial intelligence testing and reporting center and various routine blood collections in cooperation with an extensive network of partner hospital and medical clinic networks in China and Asia. Additionally, a direct-to-consumer secure online or mobile data entry network will be introduced in the future, allowing for an individual's own health data upload, to access the high-efficiency, low-cost, high-return, new-generation AI 'No Cancer' system - significantly reducing the cost of conventional cancer verification and rapidly promoting early warning and further verification and diagnosis to prevent and diagnose cancer in advance.

"I hope that through our 'No Cancer' system more people will be aware of the importance of disease prevention and intervention," stated Guo Xiaodong, CEO of LHHC. "Our co-operation with Enlighta will significantly drive awareness of the 'No Cancer' system and help people."

"With routine conventional blood test - the 'No Cancer' system can assess the risk of early cancer discovery with an accuracy rate of over 85%," commented Avis Zhu, CEO of Enlighta. "Through this 'No cancer' system, the risk of cancer can be indicated in the early stage and early prevention and intervention can be realized - significantly reducing the costs of cancer screening."

According to the World Health Organization's latest 2018 global cancer statistics, there are approximately 18 million new cancer cases and 9.6 million cancer deaths each year worldwide. The prevalence of cancer in China is above the international average, with an average of about 10,000 new cancer cases diagnosed daily, equating to 7 new cancer cases every minute.

At least one-third of global cancer cases may be preventable, thereby providing for the most cost-effective long-term strategy for cancer control. If cancer and other diseases are identified early, then early prevention, intervention, and treatment will significantly improve patient outcomes and survival.

Enlighta is committed to integrating global quality smart medical resources, complemented by world-class integrated marketing solutions, and relying on contemporary artificial intelligence, big data technology and 5G technologies to provide "smart medical" integration for medical and health institutions in Asia. Enlighta's platform allows the world's most advanced medical technologies to communicate across borders and truly benefit Asian patients.

About LHHC Medical Technology Corp.

LHHC is focused on the development of big data for medical and health assessments and intelligent applications. The team of scientists are from Beijing University, Tsinghua University, Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Nankai University, Renmin University and Capital Medical University; for LHHC's i) medical research on health forecasting, ii) analysis of clinical data of major diseases and construction of predictive models, and iii) creating a solid theoretical and clinical basis for the provision of early warning and interventional data for humans to reduce the incidence of cancer, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases.

About Enlighta Inc.

Enlighta is a healthcare technology company positioned to provide Artificial Intelligence driven healthcare solutions and enable the transformation of intelligent medical services. For more information, please visit Enlighta's website at www.enlightahealth.com.

