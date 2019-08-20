Trusted Network Accreditation Program (TNAP) Announces Participating Beta Organizations Ahead of Finalizing Program Criteria

Six beta organizations to provide early feedback prior to launch of accreditation program later this year

FARMINGTON, CONN / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2019 / The Trusted Network Accreditation Program (TNAP) collaborative, established to directly align with the 21st Century Cures Act and the development of the Trusted Exchange Framework with Common Agreement (TEFCA), today named six healthcare organizations, selected by the TNAP Steering Committee Beta Workgroup, who are serving as beta candidates and initial testing sites for its draft accreditation program. The participating beta organizations have developed specific use cases and are providing feedback to the program, through September 1st, ahead of the official launch of TNAP v1.0 later this year.

"The Trusted Network Accreditation Program will be driven heavily by our beta organizations who are eager to establish the means for an independent third-party review and assessment," said Lee Barrett, executive director and CEO of the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC), one of the organizations involved in facilitating the initiative. "Through ongoing communication with these organizations during the beta period, we have the ability to better understand how users receive and implement the program and its corresponding criteria. This feedback will prove crucial as we move toward finalizing this accreditation program aimed at promoting interoperability by assuring healthcare exchange entities are adhering to the latest best practices and standards in privacy and security, as well as meeting all current federal privacy and security compliance mandates."

TNAP will provide third-party accreditation for healthcare exchange entities such as qualified health information networks (QHINs), participants, health information exchanges, accountable care organizations, data registries, participant members and other stakeholders. The participating beta organizations that have developed specific use cases and are providing ongoing feedback to the program's criteria until September 1st include:

EMR Direct - A leading developer of software for secure health information exchange and provider of Direct Messaging, HL7 FHIR, IHE Query and Identity Services, will focus on delivering APIs that provide QHIN participants with simplified access to TEFCA interoperable exchange, designed for rapid integration into existing customer platforms. Building on EMR Direct's extensive experience with HL7 FHIR, the FHIR standard is an additional option for participant access.

eP3 Foundation - This nonprofit privacy organization is developing a broad-based technical infrastructure, focusing their use case on consent tracking between guardians and foster children.

IdentTrust - Part of HID Global, IdenTrust is a leading provider of digital certificates that establish the basis for trusted identity solutions recognized by financial institutions, healthcare providers, government agencies and enterprises around the world. Their use case is focusing on the emphasized identity and authentication portions of future data exchange.

iShare Medical- iShare Medical will provide QHIN participants the ability to securely share health information among trusted identity managed endpoints regardless of care setting, provider or EHR system. iShare Medical's use case focuses on HIPAA compliant registration for notification and sharing of medical records.

Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN)- Functioning as a Health Information Exchange (HIE), this organization's use case is focused on testing the admission, discharge and transfer information to enhance coordinated clinical care.

Secure Health Information Technology, Corp. (SecureHIT)-This Puerto Rico-based Health Information Service Provider (HISP) is facilitating the communication of lab results between the hurricane-ravaged satellite island and the mainland.

"As beta participants throughout the consultative and consensus-driven process of program development, these six industry stakeholders are the first to undergo evaluation of their compliance against the program's criteria as they progress towards becoming the first organizations to receive full TNAP accreditation status," added Barrett.



Last month, the collaboration announced a 60-day public comment and review period of the TNAP v.1.0 draft criteria for its accreditation program. During this time, the healthcare industry is invited to offer feedback on the criteria for this new accreditation program which is open through September 19th. Visit www.ehnac.org to review the TNAP criteria and submit feedback during this comment period through the Criteria Comment Form.

About EMR Direct

EMR Direct is headquartered in San Diego, California, and provides Direct Messaging, HL7 FHIR, IHE Query and Identity Services; integration APIs; and the supporting public key infrastructure required for secure health information exchange. The Interoperability Engine platform is ONC 2015 Edition Certified and integrates seamlessly into other applications without requiring expensive, one-off, peer-to-peer interfaces. EMR Direct Express Lane Trusted Exchange services allow customers simplified yet secure access to the Trusted Exchange Framework through the phiQuery and phiMail APIs. These SDKs for query and Direct messaging, available for multiple different application frameworks and integrated into over 140 certified Health IT products, enable network query and message delivery without the overhead of standing up and maintaining additional infrastructure to service an endpoint on the network. Building on EMR Direct's extensive experience with HL7 FHIR, the FHIR standard can also be used to access Express Lane services. EMR Direct is committed to protecting patient privacy and data security, improving the quality and coordination of care, increasing productivity and reducing costs.



About eP3 Foundation

EP3 Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is a multi-sector community of nonprofits, standards organizations, industry leaders, researchers and government agencies committed to improving health, education, and wellness by empowering people with privacy and personalization. The EP3 Foundation networks use new data paradigms to give you the power to access, protect and share data without revealing personal or sensitive information.

The foundation's networks are open, vendor-neutral and support any participants' trust criteria. They open data silos to allow access to the data you agree to share for research, clinical trials and to authorize identity, while still protecting confidentiality. To learn more, visit ep3foundation.org, contact info@ep3foundation.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About IdenTrust

IdenTrust, part of HID Global, is a leader in trusted identity solutions recognized by financial institutions, government agencies and businesses around the world. IdenTrust offers the only bank-developed

identity authentication system and provides a legally and technologically interoperable environment for authenticating and using identities in more than 175 countries. IdenTrust provides a spectrum of digital certificates and associated services that ensure the "gold standard" for defining, issuing and managing TRUST on a global basis. IdenTrust is part of HID Global, an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information about IdenTrust, visit http://www.IdenTrust.com.



About iShare Medical

iShare Medical is EHNAC Accredited for HIPAA Privacy and Security and DirectTrust Accredited as a Health Information Services Provider and DirectTrust Trust Anchor currently providing proven healthcare interoperability nationwide. iShare Medical services include secure nationwide sharing of medical records, identity management, patient matching, directory services, and software integration via RESTful APIs. iShare Medical is innovating the future of healthcare starting at its core with a normalized database organized around the person that allows their customers the ability to securely get, organize, use and share health information regardless of care setting, provider, or EHR system, iShare Medical customers are patients and HIPAA covered entities such as providers, payers, and the business associates who serve them who use iShare Medical's software to help improve care and outcomes, reduce costs, and save lives.



About Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN)

The Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) is Michigan's state-designated entity to improve healthcare quality, efficiency and patient safety by sharing electronic health information statewide, helping reduce costs for patients, providers and payers. MiHIN is a nonprofit, public-private collaboration that includes stakeholders from the State of Michigan, Health Information Exchanges serving Michigan, health systems and providers, health plans/payers, pharmacies and the Governor's Health Information Technology Commission. For more information, visit https://mihin.org.



About SecureHIT

Secure Health Information Technology, Corp. (SecureHIT) is a DirectTrust Accredited Health Information Service Provider (HISP). The platform offers you the ability to send and receive protected health information within a network of more than 300 electronic medical record systems by inserting our clients into the National Trusted Bundle Directory in a fully interoperable and independent way that can meet the requirements of the Office of the National Coordinator (ONC) and Center for Medicare and Medicaid Service (CMS). Based in Puerto Rico, SecureHIT has more than 15 years of experience in the implementation of electronic medical records and systems for the exchange of health information. For more information, visit http://www.securehitpr.com/.



About the Trusted Network Accreditation Program (TNAP)

The Trusted Network Accreditation Program was developed to directly align with the development of the 21st Century Cures Act and the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement. TNAP seeks to promote interoperability by assuring the privacy and security of trusted networks and encouraging the use of enabling technologies in the healthcare ecosystem. The program provides third-party review with accreditation for Trusted Exchange participants, addressing rights management and existing privacy and security compliance mandates, as well as compliance with new TEFCA regulatory requirements. For more information, visit https://trustednetworkap.org/.

