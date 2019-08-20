The global pediatric vaccine market size is poised to grow by USD 10.76 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005470/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global pediatric vaccine market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Pediatric Vaccine Market Analysis Report by product (conjugate vaccines and others, live-attenuated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, and inactivated vaccines) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) 2019 2023" at: Request a Free Sample Report

The market is driven by the strong late-stage pipeline and new drug approvals. Also, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in the pediatric population will further boost the growth of the pediatric vaccine market.

The pediatric vaccine market contains a significant number of monotherapy and combination therapy-based vaccines that are currently in the late stages of development and are expected to get approval during the forecast period. For instance, Pertagen is a recombinant vaccine that is in the registration phase for immunization against pertussis in children aged 11 years and above. These products have a fair chance of entering the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the recently approved vaccines for pediatric health are also driving market growth.

The prevalence of infectious diseases is high in the pediatric population, as the immune system of children is not fully developed. Some of the common infections in children include influenza, hepatitis, chickenpox, pertussis, RSV, and roseola. The growing prevalence of infectious diseases is also attributed to the rising population and environmental and genetic factors. Thus, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in the pediatric population will increase the demand for pediatric vaccines during the forecast period.

For More Information: Speak to an Analyst

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

CSL Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Market Segmentation by Product:

The pediatric vaccine market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Conjugate vaccines and others

Live-attenuated vaccines

Toxoid vaccines

Inactivated vaccines

Key Regions for the pediatric vaccine Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Pharmaceuticals are:

Therapeutic Vaccine Market Global Therapeutic Vaccine Market by type (cancer vaccines, infectious diseases vaccines, neurological diseases vaccines, autoimmune diseases vaccines, and other diseases vaccines) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Japanese Encephalitis Vaccines Market Global Japanese Encephalitis Vaccines Market by type (inactivated vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and live attenuated vaccines) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005470/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com