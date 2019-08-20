The global hydrolyzed plant protein market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The increased use of hydrolyzed plant protein in food and beverages is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The application of hydrolyzed plant protein in various food and beverages has increased, particularly as a flavor enhancer. Also, hydrolyzed plant protein exhibits several functional properties such as water-and fat-holding capacities, which helps keep food products juicy and tender. Hydrolyzed plant proteins also exhibit high thermal stability and help in the heat sterilization of food products. Thus, the numerous functional properties of hydrolyzed plant proteins will help drive market growth over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increased application of hydrolyzed soy proteins in cosmetic products, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Market: Increased Application of Hydrolyzed Soy Proteins in Cosmetic Products

The growing demand for plant-based ingredients in cosmetic products is expected to increase the application of hydrolyzed soy proteins in the cosmetics and personal care industry. At present, hydrolyzed soy proteins are being used in a number of hair and skin-care products because of their functional benefits in improving hair manageability and texture. Thus, the increased application of hydrolyzed soy proteins in various beauty and cosmetic products is one of the popular trends in the global hydrolyzed plant protein market, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increased application of hydrolyzed soy proteins in cosmetic products, the rising popularity of clean-labeled ingredients and the increased emphasis on the use of powdered hydrolyzed plant proteins are some other factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global hydrolyzed plant protein market by end-user (hydrolyzed wheat protein, hydrolyzed pea protein, hydrolyzed soy protein, and others) and geographical regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growing demand for plant proteins in the region.

