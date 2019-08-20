The "Banking Masterclass" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Two-day Banking Masterclass that talks holistically and laterally across all elements of Banking and Banking Operations. This is not focused on a specific technology solution or industry but on true Banking sector knowledge, following the crisis in 2008.

Requirements

There are no prerequisites or entry requirements, as long as you want to get more experience in the field of banking and finance, this is the right place for you.

Course Time: 9.00AM-5.00PM

Outcomes for Your Team

Exposure to ex-Financial Services Professionals with real life experience in Banking, Onboarding and CLM

A new critical introduction to training curriculum addressing banking and banking domain

A comprehensive programme that within a succinct and crisp time window elevates knowledge and experience with the banking industry

Confidence in talking to banks, being able to cite examples in discussions and convey greater knowledge and credibility

Course Modules

Module 1

The Banking Environment Bank Operating Models

The Financial Crisis

The Regulatory Environment Addressing Financial

Crime Risk The Evolution of CLM

Banking Personas

Module 2

Banking Functions Controls

Banking Operations

AML KYC

Risk Ratings FATF Regulations

Data

Banking Products

