The "Foundation in Accounting Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The course covers a broad spectrum of Accounting and will leave you with sound foundation knowledge in the subject.

Course Time: 9.00AM-5.00PM

Here is a breakdown of the course:

Lesson 1: Introduction to Accounting and Book-Keeping

Lesson 2: Principle of Accounting

Lesson 3: Journal and Ledgers

Lesson 4: Trial Balance

Lesson 5: Trading Account

Lesson 6: Profit Loss

Lesson 7: Balance Sheet

Target Audience

Whether you are a school leaver or university graduate seeking to start a career in accountancy, gaining a good understanding of Accounting/Bookkeeping will arm you with the highest level of competencies that will let you effectively take on a variety of accounting roles in various business settings and open up excellent opportunities for career development.

It covers a wide range of subjects, including both manual and computerised accounting practices. It is a great platform to move onto a more advanced level of study.

Main objectives are:

To know the Meaning, Definition and objective of Book-Keeping

To study the objectives, functions, importance and limitations of Accounting

To understand the methods of Accounting, kinds of Accounts and Accounting rules.

To study the difference between Book-keeping and Accounting

To study the various branches of Accounting

Completing the Foundation in Accounting will provide the foundation required to get a stable job in Finance with prospects of career advancement. This is the basis for future studies.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hhlk1b

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005529/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900