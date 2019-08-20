The "Foundation in Accounting Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The course covers a broad spectrum of Accounting and will leave you with sound foundation knowledge in the subject.
Course Time: 9.00AM-5.00PM
Here is a breakdown of the course:
- Lesson 1: Introduction to Accounting and Book-Keeping
- Lesson 2: Principle of Accounting
- Lesson 3: Journal and Ledgers
- Lesson 4: Trial Balance
- Lesson 5: Trading Account
- Lesson 6: Profit Loss
- Lesson 7: Balance Sheet
Target Audience
Whether you are a school leaver or university graduate seeking to start a career in accountancy, gaining a good understanding of Accounting/Bookkeeping will arm you with the highest level of competencies that will let you effectively take on a variety of accounting roles in various business settings and open up excellent opportunities for career development.
It covers a wide range of subjects, including both manual and computerised accounting practices. It is a great platform to move onto a more advanced level of study.
Main objectives are:
- To know the Meaning, Definition and objective of Book-Keeping
- To study the objectives, functions, importance and limitations of Accounting
- To understand the methods of Accounting, kinds of Accounts and Accounting rules.
- To study the difference between Book-keeping and Accounting
- To study the various branches of Accounting
Completing the Foundation in Accounting will provide the foundation required to get a stable job in Finance with prospects of career advancement. This is the basis for future studies.
