The global dentures market size is poised to grow by USD 298.04 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growth of the edentulous population and rising incidence of oral diseases. Also, the growing dental tourism in emerging economies is expected to boost the growth of the dentures market.

The increasing incidence of dental caries and periodontal diseases have led to the growth of the edentulous population. Edentulism is common among older people and affects the person's facial appearance and ability to eat and talk. The growing incidence of causative factors on dental health such as smoking, alcohol use, and unhealthy carbohydrate-rich dietary behaviors is the major reason for tooth loss. Thus, the growth of the edentulous population, along with the rising incidence of oral diseases, will fuel the growth of the dentures market.

Medical tourism has been gaining immense traction over the last few years. Dental tourism is a sub-segment of medical tourism, where individuals with dental conditions travel to other countries that offer high-quality healthcare and affordable dental care procedures. Dental tourism is a booming industry with dentists focusing on offering niche services to attract foreign patients. Thus, the rise in dental tourism will drive the growth of the dentures market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Modern Dental Group Limited

VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH Co. KG

Zimmer Biomet

Market Segmentation by End-Users:

The dentures market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Hospitals

Dental clinics

Others

Key Regions for the Dentures Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

