The Australian supermarket giant will purchase more than 70% of the electricity generated by three solar power plants to be built and operated by Metka EGN outside the regional centers of Wagga Wagga, Corowa and Junee, in the state of New South Wales - the equivalent of 10% of the company's national electricity usage.Australian supermarket behemoth Coles has agreed to procure power from three utility-scale solar projects that Terrain Solar plans to build in the Australian state of New South Wales. The installations will be operated by Greek EPC Metka EGN. Under a 10-year power purchase agreement, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...