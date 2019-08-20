Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 20.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2PJN3 ISIN: BMG070252017 Ticker-Symbol: 2QAA 
Stuttgart
20.08.19
16:31 Uhr
2,382 Euro
+0,048
+2,06 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,364
2,414
17:59
2,362
2,418
17:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AURIS MEDICAL
AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING LTD2,382+2,06 %