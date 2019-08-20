Auris Medical Holding announced in July that the 50-subject AM-201 Phase Ib trial for olanzapine-induced weight gain and somnolence completed enrolment, with top-line data in five dose levels expected in the coming weeks. Due to the positive safety profile seen in the trial so far (efficacy is unknown as the company is blinded), the company is seeking to extend the trial by adding two higher dose cohorts, with data from these expected around Q120. The company has also initiated the 138-patient AM-125 Phase II trial in acute vertigo, with data expected around Q419/Q120.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...