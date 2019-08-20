Former Skyscanner executive, Carolyn Jameson, brings experience of building and scaling trust in the online environment between businesses and consumers

Trustpilot, the leading independent platform for companies to build trust with consumers, today announces the appointment ofCarolyn Jameson as Chief Legal and Policy Officer. She will report to Trustpilot Founder and CEO Peter Holten Mühlmann and be part of the Executive Leadership Team.

Carolyn Jameson

Having worked with a number of technology brands across both consumer and B2B audiences for over 16 years, Jameson brings a wealth of experience to the role. She served as Chief Legal Officer for Skyscanner and Head of International M&A for Ctrip, helping to build and maintain legal and public affairs, M&A and corporate communications globally, and was at the centre of many of Skyscanner's most significant milestones. In addition to this, Jameson sits on the investment advisory board for Scottish Equity Partners, and serves as an advisory board member for a number of technology start-ups.

Peter Holten Muhlmann, CEO and Founder at Trustpilot said, Carolyn's experience in helping brands navigate the issue of trust online makes her a fantastic addition to the team. As Trustpilot continues to grow and continue its ambition to bring consumers and businesses together, Carolyn's expertise will only help improve the experiences of everyone using the platform."

Based in Denmark and the UK, Jameson will be responsible for overseeing Trustpilot's legal and public affairs globally, as well as ensuring the integrity of the platform as it continues to grow.

"I am hugely excited to be joining Trustpilot at a time when it is continuing to grow more important every day. It's exciting to be working in a company which has a genuine mission to use reviews to create ever-improving experiences, as well as actively looking to be a beacon for the question of trust in the online world," said Carolyn Jameson.

