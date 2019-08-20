Traditional solar cookers concentrate sunlight on mirrored surfaces and convert it into heat. But this summer, Sunspot unveiled Sunspot Solar Electric Cooking, a new cooker based on PV technology. The system relies on two PV modules, a lead-carbon battery, an inverter, and an induction cooktop.The Sunspot Solar Electric Cooking system is the winner of the 2nd Renewable Transformation Challenge, organized by Elsevier and the International Solar Energy Society (ISES). Compared to other traditional solar cookers, which usually concentrate sunlight on mirrored surfaces and convert it into heat, this ...

