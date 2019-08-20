Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2019) - Mistango River Resources Inc. (CSE: MIS) ("Mistango" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it has received its Omega Project exploration permit. As such the Company is to commence its Phase V drilling program on the Omega Project. Mistango is also pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Adiuvare Geology and Engineering Ltd. ("Adiuvare") as consulting geologists for this drill program.

Adiuvare's geologist, Ms. Catherine Pitman, will be representing them as consulting geologist on the Company's Omega Phase V drill program. Ms. Pitman has prior knowledge of the Omega property as she was the principal geologist who worked for AMC Consulting Ltd. ("AMC") on the Omega Project when AMC issued Mistango's previous National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate on the Omega Project in 2013. Mistango is confident in Adiuvare's and Ms. Pitman's professional integrity and expertise that they will provide in updating the Omega's resource and exploration potential.

Mistango is also pleased to welcome Ms. Tammy Huard, BSc, to the Mistango team. Ms. Huard's expertise includes supervision and co-supervision of drilling campaigns focusing on VMS deposits and Au deposits in stockwork granite and quartz along with Uranium targets in Northern Saskatchewan. Ms. Huard has also worked on the Quesnel trough area of central B.C, exploration and development of Howell's magnetic taconite deposit in Quebec, exploration and mine development in Northern Alberta as well as regional geology of Northern Labrador.

Mistango is excited to be implementing its new program and expects the Omega to be the central focus of activity in the Larder camp.

Donald R. Kasner C.O.O, commented:

"We are exceptionally pleased to have someone of Catherine and Tammy's expertise join our team. Their expertise will effectively assist the company in planning and executing it's exploration program on the flagstone Omega Project."

For further information please contact:

Donald R. Kasner C.O.O

4 Al Wende Avenue

Kirkland Lake, Ontario

Canada, P2N 3J5

Telephone: (705) 567 5351

Facsimile: (705) 567 5557

E-mail Donald Kasner: drkkasner@yahoo.ca

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47077