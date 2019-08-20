A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest fraud analytics engagement for a leading insurance company.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading insurance services provider based out of the UK to gain much-needed insights into false insurance claims and overcome revenue losses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005610/en/

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients for over 15 years across the globe with its fraud analytics solutions. Our fraud analytics solutions help businesses to make fact-based, smarter decisions that further help them gain a competitive advantage in the market.

The Business Problem:The client, a UK based insurance services provider, wanted to analyze their data and identify the potential risks associate with their offerings. Also, they wanted to monitor the transactions as they occur, and further analyze the data collected for potential fraudulent behavior by leveraging fraud analytics solutions.

This case study explains how we helped the client to minimize financial risks and gain in-depth clarity on the potential frauds and risks of transactions and conduct safe business activities with their valued customers.

Get in touch to know how our fraud analytics solutions can help you gain a holistic view of your fraud risk.

The Solution Offered:Our experts adopted an effective approach to fraud analysis to understand the client's core business challenges and objectives. The solution offered helped the client to combine all internal, external and third-party data to create a better predictive model tuned to their organization's needs. Also, our fraud analytics solutions helped the client to gain in-depth clarity on the potential frauds and risks of transactions and conduct safe business activities with their valued customers while identifying and denying access to persistent fraudsters.

Quantzig's fraud analytics solutions can help companies to detect fraud and risks with accuracy and precision. Request a free proposal to gain in-depth insights into our portfolio of analytics solutions.

Quantzig's fraud analytics solutions helped the client to:

Respond faster to new financial threats

Identify and respond to suspicious behavior in real-time

Quantzig's fraud analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Gaining in-depth clarity on the potential frauds and risks of transactions

Improving financial systems stability

Learn how we can help you identify emerging threats and suggest new rules and scenarios in real-time. Request a free demo now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005610/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us