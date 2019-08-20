PopSockets Announces Launch of New ShopBAZAAR Capsule Collection

BOULDER, Colorado, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PopSockets, maker of expandable phone grips and tech accessories for your digital devices, today announces a partnership with ShopBAZAAR, an immersive shopping destination that showcases Harper's BAZAAR editors' handpicked selections of the very best items to shop each season.

The exclusive ShopBAZAAR four-piece capsule collection will feature custom PopGrips created by four editors at Harper's BAZAAR - Jade Frampton, Editorial Director, Chrissy Rutherford, Special Projects Director, Amanda Alagem, Accessories Director and Kerry Pieri, Fashion & Features Director. Inspired by current fashion trends, the premium PopGrip designs feature nature's both bold and minimalist animal prints.

"I'm so excited to feature these four unique PopSockets styles together as The HERO-a weekly rotation of our editors' must-have pieces-on ShopBAZAAR.com. Animal prints are the new neutral, which was the inspiration behind this special capsule collection," said Jade Frampton, Editorial Director of ShopBAZAAR. "Each style reflects our individual personalities yet creates a cohesive palette that is perfect for life on the go."

The PopGrip makes on-the-go infinitely easier when answering emails and texting with one hand, using as a stand for media viewing and, most importantly, capturing beautiful moments (and selfies). PopSockets has also now made it even easier to match your mood or outfit each day with new, swappable technologies so you don't have to pick just one design.

"PopSockets is dedicated to launching fun, fashion forward and functional products to its customers and the partnership with a luxury fashion authority such as Harper's BAZAAR is the perfect marriage of fashion and usable technology," said Becky Gebhardt, Chief Marketing Officer of PopSockets. "PopSockets is the leader in the mobile accessory space, and staple on the phones of fashion lovers and influencers. These four on-trend designs are the perfect tech accessory for Fall."

Shop the exclusive capsule collection on PopSockets.com and ShopBAZAAR.com available Tuesday, August 20th.

High resolution image assets are available for direct download HERE.

About PopSockets

PopSockets was founded in 2010 by former philosophy professor David Barnett. Barnett was looking for a way to prevent his earbud cord from getting tangled, and he glued two buttons to the back of his phone and wrapped them around the buttons. In 2014, PopSockets was launched out of his garage in Boulder, Colorado and today has offices in Boulder, San Francisco, Hong Kong and Helsinki, over 150 million PopSockets grips have been sold around the world. PopSockets exists to change the world for the better with innovative, magical products and community empowered activism. Products include the PopGrip, PopTop, PopWallet, and PopMirror all designed to increase the functionality of digital devices we use daily. In the fall of 2018, PopSockets premiered the Poptivism program-a charitable give-back platform - the democratization of creation and giving where PopSockets donate 50% of the sale price to the 501(c)(3) of choice. The brand has donated over 3 million dollars in money and product to various nonprofits since the launch of Poptivism.

About ShopBAZAAR.com

ShopBAZAAR is the first-ever content-to-commerce store that effortlessly transports readers from aspiration to acquisition. Directed in its entirety by the editors of Harper's BAZAAR, the e-commerce store, which launched in October 2012, is inspired by the magazine's rich legacy of sophistication and elegance, coupled with its trademark "dash of daring." BAZAAR editors hand select each piece available on ShopBAZAAR, seamlessly closing the gap between seeing and buying, and making it possible for readers to shop the pages of BAZAAR without once leaving the bounds of the brand.

